Australian Open 2017 TV Schedule: Day-by-Day Listings for Entire Tournament

The eyes of the tennis world turn to Melbourne on Monday as the first grand slam of the year, the Australian Open, takes center stage.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic, world No. 1 Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka are all vying for the title at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic has reigned supreme there for almost a decade, winning the Australian Open six times since 2008. He is the only player to have clinched that many championships in the Open era, and as he’s undefeated in finals, he’ll come into the 2017 tournament full of confidence.

AK BijuRaj/Getty Images

Recently knighted Murray will have something to say about that, though, as he chases his maiden Australian Open triumph. The Scot has four runners-up medals at the tournament but comes into 2017’s edition in the form of his life.

Murray kicks off his campaign against Illya Marchenko, while Djokovic faces a tricky opening examination against Fernando Verdasco.

Here we look at the TV schedule for the first-round ties all the way through to the final on January 29.

Australian Open 2017 TV Schedule Date Time (ET) Time (GMT) Round U.S. TV Info U.K. TV Info Jan. 15 7 p.m. – 7 a.m. 12 a.m. - 12 p.m. First round ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 16 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. First round ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 17 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second round ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 18 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Second round ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 19 11 p.m. – 7 a.m. 4 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third round ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 20 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Third round ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 21 9 p.m.– 7 a.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 22 9 p.m. – 7 p.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 23 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. 2 a.m. - 12 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 24 3 a.m. – 6 a.m. 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Quarterfinals ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 24 9 p.m. – 2 a.m. 2 a.m. - 7 a.m. Quarterfinals ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 25 3 a.m. – 6 a.m. 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Quarterfinals ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 25 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. 2:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. Women's Semifinal ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 26 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Men's Semifinal ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 27 3:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. 8:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. Men's Semifinal ESPN 2 Eurosport Jan. 28 3 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Women's Final ESPN Eurosport Jan. 29 3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. 8 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Men's Final ESPN Eurosport

Brackets for the men's draw and women's draw per AusOpen.com.

In the U.K., BBC Two will air highlights from January 21 starting between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.. In the U.S., ESPN will also broadcast highlight shows throughout the tournament.