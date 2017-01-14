WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Elimination Scenarios That Will Boost Current Feuds

After losing back-to-back championship matches to American Alpha, the new Wyatt Family seems to be headed for a split, namely from Randy Orton. Apparently on SmackDown, all it takes is two consecutive championship losses to warrant a split as this was the fate of Rhyno and Heath Slater following their losses.



Orton and Luke Harper have teased tension with one another for a while now, but it is a mistake for the Wyatt to break up this early. Sure, maybe this was the plan all along to enhance a pre-existing feud between Orton and Bray Wyatt, but Orton’s character has been reinvigorated by his association with the Wyatts. I can’t remember being this interested in Orton outside of his in-ring performances, but WWE seems poised to take it all away.



Expect a miscue to lead the Viper to snap, thereby tossing out Luke Harper in a move that will set the stage for a WrestleMania match against Bray Wyatt.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.