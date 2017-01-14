WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Elimination Scenarios That Will Boost Current Feuds

« Prev
1 of 6
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
WWE Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Elimination Scenarios That Will Boost Current Feuds
Credit: WWE.com
1.8K
Reads
2
Comments

The Royal Rumble serves many different purposes. Surprise appearances and returns? Check.
Nostalgic comfort food? Check. An all-out brawl that mixes and matches strange bedfellows while teasing potential feuds and alliances? Check. Another Shield reunion? God, let’s hope not.

But one of the most important devices of the Royal Rumble match is to further existing feuds. Each year, ongoing tensions translate into eliminations as rivalries are taken to the next level when one individual costs another an opportunity at main event WrestleMania. This is the unheralded value of the Royal Rumble match that, if done correctly, can set the stage for a very successful showcase in April.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Newsletter

WWE

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.