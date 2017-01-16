2017 NBA Rookie Ladder: New Year's Rankings for League's Next Wave

So far, the 2016 NBA draft has proved to be as underwhelming as the year itself. Of the rookies on this top-20 list, only 12 were picked this past June.

That could change over the second half of the 2016-17 season. Ben Simmons has yet to make his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot is only now making his presence felt in the City of Brotherly Love. Kyle Korver's departure from the Atlanta Hawks could open up a world of possibilities for Taurean Prince and DeAndre' Bembry. If Denzel Valentine can stay healthy enough to play, he could figure prominently into the Chicago Bulls youth movement.

And, frankly, all the other first-years who tip-toed their way through the Association in 2016 should start to shine as they shake off their rookie jitters and settle into 2017.

So before we all resolve to brush this class aside and set our sights on what's supposed to be a star-studded collection of newbies this summer, let's check in with the current crop, ranked and graded based on individual production and team performance.