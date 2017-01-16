UFC Fight Night 103 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into UFC on Fox 23

The Fight: Raphael Assuncao vs. Aljamain Sterling

The Real Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Losing Streaks

The Stakes

Aljamain Sterling played a public game of hardball with the UFC when he hit free agency last year as an undefeated fighter ranked in the top 10 of his division. In the traditional sports world, that's normal. In MMA, however, seeking a fair deal from the UFC is a cardinal sin.

While a smart professional sports outfit would normally groom an incredibly talented and highly marketable talent that is signed long-term, the UFC instead gave him a stylistically troublesome opponent in Bryan Caraway. Then, in a move that screams "sour grapes," it matched him up against veteran contender Raphael Assuncao in a fight that will likely go down on the preliminary card.

The deck is stacked against Sterling at UFC on Fox 23, and he can't afford to lose here.

Analysis

In a classic WWE-style power move, the UFC actively tried to undermine Sterling's drawing power as his contract approached its end in 2015. Despite actively seeking media opportunities, Sterling was kept off cameras. Despite posting impressive stoppage wins, he wasn't given profile-strengthening post-fight bonuses. Despite being a consensus top-10 name, he was relegated to preliminary cards.

The only thing the UFC couldn't control was the outcome of the fights, and Sterling just kept winning. The UFC decision-makers still seem to be sore about that and are essentially giving him the post-UFC 193 Holly Holm treatment here. Except instead of Valentina Shevchenko, Sterling has drawn Assuncao.

Despite being largely forgotten in the rapidly changing bantamweight division, Assuncao remains a formidable talent. Before dropping a unanimous decision at UFC 200, Assuncao was riding a seven-fight winning streak that included victories over names like Johnny Eduardo, TJ Dillashaw and even Caraway.

Unless Assuncao is still rusty from his injury-riddled 2015, this is a tough test for Sterling. He'll need to be on point to avoid taking another loss and possibly a pay cut.