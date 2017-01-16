UFC Fight Night 103 Results: 5 Burning Questions Heading into UFC on Fox 23

UFC Fight Night 103 is in the books. The results are as follows, via Bleacher Report's Craig Amos:
Main Card on Fox Sports 1
- Yair Rodriguez def. BJ Penn, TKO (Round 2, 0:24)
- Joe Lauzon def. Marcin Held, split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ben Saunders def. Court McGee, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Sergio Pettis def. John Moraga, unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Prelims on Fox Sports 1
- Drakkar Klose def. Devin Powell, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Augusto Mendes def. Frankie Saenz, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Aleksei Oleinik def. Viktor Pesta, submission (Round 1, 2:57)
- Tony Martin def. Alex White, unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Prelims on UFC Fight Pass
- Nina Ansaroff def. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger, submission (Round 3, 3:39)
- Walt Harris def. Chase Sherman, knockout (Round 2, 2:41)
- Joachim Christensen def. Bojan Mihajlović, TKO (Round 3, 2:05)
- Cyril Asker def. Dmitrii Smoliakov, TKO (Round 1, 2:41)
Next up? UFC on Fox 23.
The NFL postseason is here, and with that comes UFC on Fox cards. The company often uses that bump to try to put eyeballs on soon-to-be title challengers, and UFC on Fox 23 is no different, as Julianna Pena and Valentina Shevchenko will face off for a shot at the women's bantamweight title and maybe the women's featherweight title. Also set to appear are TV staple Donald Cerrone and hot up-and-comers Francis Ngannou and Aljamain Sterling.
So what questions will burn into monitors if left on the screen too long? Read on and find out.