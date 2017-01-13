Chelsea Transfer News: Diego Costa Absent for Leicester Clash Amid China Rumours

Chelsea reportedly face a fight to retain Diego Costa after the striker failed to travel with the squad for Saturday's clash against Leicester City following rumours he's been offered £576,000 per week to play in China.

According to Sami Mokbel of MailOnline, Chelsea's backroom staff were not convinced by Costa's complaints of a back problem leading into Saturday's fixture, which resulted in an alleged row between Costa and manager Antonio Conte. Sky Sports presenter Jim White confirmed there is unrest at Stamford Bridge:

Diego Costa hasn't trained for 3 days - he's dropped for match v. Leicester this weekend. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 13, 2017

The news has emerged after two Chelsea players already moved to the Chinese Super League during this winter transfer window, with Oscar moving to Shanghai SIPG and John Mikel Obi joining Tianjin TEDA.

Chelsea, of course, offer a higher standard of play in the Premier League, which they currently lead, but White went on to detail the kind of enticing offer Costa has received:

He's being offered £576,000 per WEEK by Chinese Superleague club. — Jim White (@JimWhite) January 13, 2017

China's superpowers are flexing their financial muscle more vigorously than ever of late, and Costa's potential wages challenge even the £615,000-per-week salary Carlos Tevez now earns at Shanghai Shenhua, per the Telegraph.

The Mirror's John Cross reported in December that Costa earns £150,000 per week and that Chelsea were attempting to convince their star to sign an extension, which would see him net closer to £200,000 per week.

However, the unnamed Chinese Super League outfit said to be courting the Premier League's current top scorer (14 goals) are willing to hand Costa a sum worth almost four times his current salary.

Injured Everton winger Yannick Bolasie appeared on BBC 5 live Sport alongside former Premier League star Jermaine Jenas on Friday and empathised with Costa, who has made his way to the peak of football from humble beginnings:

"I don't think Costa would think twice about moving to China...it's not like he's English"@YannickBolasie on #CFC striker rumours: pic.twitter.com/MT9MFnVVb4 — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) January 13, 2017

Mokbel added Costa's representatives are in China, attempting to cut out a deal for their client. The news will strike fear in the hearts of Conte and all Blues as they sit five points free at the Premier League summit.

Following Mikel's move to Tianjin TEDA earlier in January, Conte told the press he was hoping any business with China was done for the winter transfer window, despite the lucrative windfall bound to follow any transfer:

I hope that with Mikel we are finished with China for now, I hope this. As I said before, I hope that this offer from China finishes with Mikel and Oscar and I think that it is important now to remain with this squad. Now we are fighting this season, we start this season in the right way and it's important to remain with the same players.

James Olley of the London Evening Standard acknowledged Chelsea were close to losing Costa over the summer, but the fight to keep hold of their talisman past January just complicated matters further:

Conte deserves credit for keeping Costa at #cfc in the summer (lure of Spain). Faces tougher challenge to do the same now (lure of cash). — James Olley (@JamesOlley) January 13, 2017

Chelsea risk finding themselves in a tough position this month if Costa decides he wants a big-money move to China, with the Blues likely to drive a hard bargain in their attempt to keep the season on track.