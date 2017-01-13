Chelsea Transfer News: Jonas Hector Update, Latest Sead Kolasinac Rumours

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

FC Koln have denied rumours that star left-back Jonas Hector has informed the club he wants to leave for Chelsea, while the Blues are reportedly planning on rivaling Juventus and Liverpool for Schalke's Sead Kolasinac.

Chelsea are said to be keeping a close eye on Germany international Hector, but Koln manager Peter Stoger said the full-back hasn't informed his current team he wants to move to the Premier League, per the Daily Express' David Wright:

I think the player is clear - he knows what he wants. If there is any club Jonas is interested in, then we would talk to them. But Jonas didn’t say that he wants to leave the club and go to Chelsea so it doesn’t matter. If someone wants to leave the club then we have to talk about it, but not before.

Per the report, the 26-year-old is valued at roughly £20 million.

Hector has been a regular starter for Germany's national team since 2014, playing heavy minutes during the qualifying campaign for UEFA Euro 2016 and starting the bulk of the final tournament.

TF-Images/Getty Images

At club level, he's been with FC Koln since 2010, steadily developing his game. After a long spell with the Billy Goats, he seems ready to make the step up to an elite club—either in the Bundesliga or abroad.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Hector would provide Chelsea manager Antonio Conte with another versatile option on the left side of the pitch, where Marcos Alonso has been a revelation so far this season. At the very least, the German would provide some needed depth, and he could very well give Alonso a run for his money and win the starting job.

Stoger's statement sounded encouraging, but a summer move seems more likely.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Another option would be Schalke's Kolasinac, who is set to become a free agent in the summer. Per Sky Sport Italia (h/t Calciomercato, via Metro.co.uk), Liverpool and Juventus are already battling for the Bosnia international, and the Blues are ready to join the queue.

The 23-year-old has been another Bundesliga standout for years, and a move abroad has seemed likely since last summer.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

Kolasinac has long been known as a top-notch defensive full-back, but he's added incredible offensive abilities to his game this season, providing plenty of assists and even scoring the odd goal for Schalke.

He's a high-energy player with a very impressive work ethic, the kind of piece Conte loves to work with. In many ways, he's reminiscent of Juventus full-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was always a favourite of the former Bianconeri boss.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, it seems the Italian champions are in the driver's seat for Kolasinac. Per Italian outlets Mediaset and Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Het Nieuwsblad's Vince Van Genechten), Juventus already have a deal in place, and the Schalke man has made up his mind:

#Juventus have a full agreement with #Kolasinac for a free summer transfer (GdS) — Vince Van Genechten (@VVGenechten) January 13, 2017

Kolasinac hasn't signed a deal yet, and as long as that's the case, Chelsea and Liverpool have a chance. But in all likelihood, the Bosnian will end up in Turin next season.