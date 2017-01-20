Gus Bradley to Chargers: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Adam Wells

Gus Bradley didn't have to wait long to find his next opportunity in the NFL, as he agreed Friday to become the defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Bradley's stock was never higher than during his time as defensive coordinator with the Seattle Seahawks from 2009 to 2012. He helped establish the defensive culture in Seattle that still exists today.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll offered high praise of Bradley in 2013 when he was going through job interviews to become a head coach.

"He's got a brilliant football mind," Carroll said, per ESPN.com. "He's got a way of reaching people and touching people and getting the best out of them, coaches and players alike. He's got everything that you're looking for."

The Jacksonville Jaguars ended up hiring Bradley in January 2013, hoping he was the answer to the franchise's descent into oblivion. It didn't work out for either side, as he posted a 14-48 record in four seasons before being fired in December after a Week 15 loss against the Houston Texans.

Despite the lack of success as a head coach, Bradley has proved his chops as a defensive coordinator in the past.

For the Chargers, Bradley is walking into an excellent situation to turn things around on defense. Some of their stats from 2016, notably finishing 29th in points allowed, figure to change dramatically next season.

Defensive end Joey Bosa had 60 pressures last season, which Nathan Jahnke of Pro Football Focus noted is more than any other defender over the past 11 years had through the first 12 games of their career.

Cornerback Casey Hayward led the NFL in interceptions and was dazzling in coverage last season. The secondary will also add Jason Verrett next season when he returns from a torn ACL, so there is plenty of talent for Bradley to work with.

The Chargers' problems last season largely stemmed from a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball. If they can keep players like Verrett, Jatavis Brown and Denzel Perryman on the field for all 16 games, they will be a sleeper team in the AFC.