Injuries Having the Biggest Impact on the 2016-17 NHL Season

Midway the NHL's 2016-17 season, several notable players have suffered serious injuries. For the Tampa Bay Lightning, losing captain Steven Stamkos to a knee injury is adversely affecting their performance. Considered a Stanley Cup contender when the season began, the Lightning currently sit outside the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Lightning aren't the only club struggling with the absence of a injured star. Some teams, such as the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators, have had key players sidelined since the season began. Others, such as the Nashville Predators, could face playing the remainder of this season without one of their top talents.

This slideshow examines the injuries having the biggest impact so far upon this NHL season. We'll list the sidelined players, their importance to their respective teams and how their absences have affected their rosters. Feel free to weigh in with your views in the comments section.