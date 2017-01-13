BMW SA Open 2017: Friday Leaderboard Scores and Highlights

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Rory McIlroy recovered from a back injury to salvage a second-round score of 68 at the 2017 BMW SA Open at Glendower Golf Course in Gauteng, South Africa, on Friday, where he sits tied for fifth in the standings.

Graeme Storm tops the leaderboard at 12 under, however, and sat two points clear before a lightning threat caused suspended play on Day 2. Forty-two of 156 players are set to resume their second round on Saturday morning, per the Sunshine Tour Twitter account:

American Peter Uihlein stands joint-second alongside South African natives Jbe Kruger and Trevor Fisher Jr., with the former climbing a massive 25 places on Day 3 and cutting his overall score to 10-under-par.

No player could match new emerged leader Storm, however, after he tied the Glendower Course record with his second-round score of 63, helping him drive 12 places and into the BMW SA Open perch.

Read on for a breakdown of the tournament leaderboard after Day 2's weather suspension, complete with a recap of Friday's entertainment.

2017 BMW SA Open: Day 2 Leaderboard Position Player Overall Day 2 Score 1 Graeme Storm (ENG) -12 63 T2 Peter Uihlein (USA) -10 64 T2 Jbe Kruger (RSA) -10 67 T2 Trevor Fisher Jr. (RSA) -10 68 T5 Keith Horne (RSA) -9 66 T5 Rory McIlroy (NIR) -9 68 T5 Laurie Canter (ENG) -9 69 T5 Jordan Smith (ENG) -9 68 T5 David Drysdale (SCO) -9 65 10 Jaco van Zyl (RSA) -8 65 EuropeanTour.com

Recap

Storm made major moves up the 2017 BMW SA Open leaderboard on Friday after a bogey-free round of 63, where his birdies were evenly balanced across both halves of the course in a transformative performance.

Sponsors TaylorMade celebrated their athlete's display and showed off Storm's consistency, which saw the English contender improve tremendously upon his opening round score of 69:

The 38-year-old now boasts a two-shot lead going into the third round of the competition and clinched a personal accolade on his way to the top after moving level with the course record, per Sunshine Tour:

McIlroy, meanwhile, vindicated his own decision to play through the pain at Glendower and recovered from a patchy front nine to stay in the top five after notching five birdies on the back nine, keeping him joint-fifth in the standings.

The Northern Irishman scored a birdie, bogey and a double bogey across the first four holes but salvaged four shots between the eighth and 10th, even bagging an eagle on the 477-metre eighth hole. McIlroy fell after ending his round with two bogeys, but the European Tour illustrated his mid-course dominance:

That revival meant McIlroy remains in the hunt for silverware heading into the weekend's action, a savvy decision considering he confirmed he was close to giving up the battle altogether early on Day 2:

Kruger and Fisher Jr. remain the highest-placed South African players in the standings, while Keith Horne and Scot David Drysdale sit level with McIlroy in fifth, alongside English duo Laurie Canter and Jordan Smith.

Lower down the standings, 23-year-old Brandon Stone rescued his tournament after a double bogey on the 12th put his round in danger before bounding back to three-under overall with a three-hole streak to savour:

A very attainable three-shot lead separates McIlroy from Storm as things stand, but the former will hope he's seen the end of any back issues if he's to carry his momentum into Saturday's outing.

Meanwhile, several dozen players will hope to make the cut when they resume their second-round efforts on Saturday morning in the hope the weather clears up for a seamless Day 3.