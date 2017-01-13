BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Friday Scores and Results from Lakeside

The Lakeside was treated to a quarter-final spectacular on Friday as Jamie Hughes and Darryl Fitton edged respective opponents Martin Adams and Geert de Vos 5-4 to book spots in the semis of the 2017 BDO World Championship.

Hughes continues his powerful run into the last four after jostling back and forth with "Wolfie" in a titanic struggle that came down to the wire, while Fitton survived a late wobble to end De Vos' underdog journey.

Top-seed Glen Durrant will face Darius Labanauskas in Friday's evening session as they duel for the right to face Hughes in the semis, while the winner of Scott Waites' battle with Danny Noppert will take on Fitton in the last four.

Lisa Ashton defeated Aileen de Graaf 2-0 in the first women's semi-final and will line up against either Corrine Hammond or Anastasia Dobromyslova, in the decider, with that pair set to clash at Lakeside Country Club, Surrey, England, later on Friday.

Read on for a roundup of the day's scores from both men and women's competitions, complete with a recap of the action from Day 7.

2017 BDO World Darts Championship: Friday Results Men's (Quarter-Finals) Result Score (4) Jamie Hughes def. (5) Martin Adams 5-4 (10) Darryl Fitton def. (15) Geert de Vos 5-4 (1) Glen Durrant vs. (8) Darius Labanauskas 8 p.m. GMT/3 p.m. ET (3) Danny Noppert vs. Scott Waites (6) 9 p.m. GMT/4 p.m. ET Women's (Semi-FInals) Result Score (2) Lisa Ashton def. (3) Aileen de Graaf 2-0 (4) Anastasia Dorromyslova vs. (8) Corrine Hammond 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET BDODarts.com

Recap

Spectators knew the standard of competition was due an upgrade heading into the Day 7 schedule, but little could have prepared the Lakeside audience for the extravaganza that unfolded on Friday.

Hughes—a semi-finalist in last year's tournament—may have entered his meeting with Adams as the dark horse for many, but he proved his credentials in contending for the title en route to a memorable one-set triumph.

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit, Hughes breathed fresh life into his campaign after succeeding with a three-set streak to lead 4-3 from 3-1 down, eventually checking out on 40 as Adams ran out of steam.

Darts statistician TheRedBit posted a profile of their high-octane quarter-final, where Hughes emerged the victor despite posting fewer maximums and collecting a lower three-dart average than his latest foe:

Fitton's collision with De Vos proved to be similarly close earlier on Friday, except it was the former who this time held on to his lead before booking a spot in the semi-finals with a classy finishing leg comprising three ton-plus finishes.

One of The Dazzler's highlights came in Fitton's eighth set, where he took a maximum 170 checkout, albeit losing that set to De Vos as the Belgian returned from 4-4 down to tie.

However, Fitton won the last set 4-2 and unsurprisingly told Tungsten Tales he needed a rest after the onslaught:

The Stockport native will need his respite, too, as the competition prepares to move into the best-of-11 sets format in the semis, where he'll come up against either Waites or No. 3 seed Noppert.

Elsewhere, Ashton became the first woman to advance to the final of their competition after ousting Dutch De Graaf with a 2-0 victory, and the two-time world champion said she's happy to be back in the contest's last two:

Ashton has won the BDO Women's World Darts Championship on both occasions in which she's made it to the final (2014, 2015), bringing good omens ahead of her return to the tournament decider.

She'll take on either Russian Dobromyslova or Hammond in the finale, with both contenders having already clinched huge wins on their path to the semis.