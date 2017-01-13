2017 Premier League 2: Friday's U23 Results, Latest Rankings and Schedule

Mukhtar Ali bagged a brace for Chelsea as the Blues bounced back to winning ways with a 4-0 victory over Leicester City in Division 1 of the Premier League 2 on Friday, where Dominic Solanke was also on the scoresheet.

Hosts Leicester conceded either side of half-time through an Ali spot-kick, followed by Darnell Johnson's own goal in the 50th minute, but two goals in the last five minutes of the clash saw Chelsea through to a confident win.

That win kept Chelsea fourth in the under-23 development league and moved them to within a point of third-placed Liverpool, while the Foxes moved into the bottom two after seeing their goal difference hurt.

Second-place Manchester City play host to Tottenham Hotspur later on Friday evening, where the Citizens will have their chance to climb one point clear at the summit if they can hand 10th-place Spurs a second loss in five games.

Read on for a roundup of Friday's Premier League 2 entertainment, complete with a look at the updated standings and Saturday's upcoming schedule.

2016-17 Premier League 2: Friday's Results Home Score Away Leicester City 0-4 Chelsea Manchester City 7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET Tottenham Hotspur Soccerway

2016-17 Premier League 2: Division 1 Standings Position Team MP W D L F A D Pts 1 Everton U23 13 9 2 2 29 10 +19 29 2 Manchester Cit… 13 8 3 2 25 15 +10 27 3 Liverpool U23 12 7 2 3 26 15 +11 23 4 Chelsea U23 14 5 7 2 28 18 +10 22 5 Arsenal U23 13 6 1 6 19 18 +1 19 6 Sunderland U23 13 5 4 4 19 20 -1 19 7 Southampton U23 13 4 3 6 17 22 -5 15 8 Reading U23 13 4 2 7 23 30 -7 14 9 Manchester Uni… 13 3 5 5 13 20 -7 14 10 Tottenham Hots… 13 3 3 7 17 25 -8 12 11 Leicester City U23 13 3 3 7 17 28 -11 12 12 Derby County U23 13 2 3 8 15 27 -12 9 Soccerway

Recap

Chelsea travelled to St. George's Park on Friday having failed to win in their last three games across all competitions, drawing 2-2 at Tottenham last Friday following back-to-back losses in the Premier League International Cup.

It was a tetchy start for both teams in Friday's opening Premier League 2 fixture, but midfielder Ali helped steady the nerves when he tucked away a penalty in the 35th minute to get his first of the day.

Leicester stood a chance of making their way back into the match with a second-half reply, but Johnson's own goal five minutes after the restart meant the centre-back's side were set back, 2-0.

Chelsea laboured in finding their third, and it wasn't until Ali was quickest to react in front of goal and see the west Londoners into an unassailable lead, as noted by Chelsea Youth:

2016-17 Premier League 2: Saturday's Schedule Division 2 Fixture Time Stoke City vs. West Bromwich Albion 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET Soccerway

Blues No. 1 Bradley Collins was tested as the home outfit sought a consolatory strike, but Solanke's bullet in the 91st minute, scything past two defenders before fizzing in a fourth, helped the guests complete a deserved rout.

Chelsea sit just a point below Liverpool in third, but the Reds have the virtue of having played two more games than their west London peers and can still hope to challenge for the Premier League 2 lead.