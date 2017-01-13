Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Jose Mourinho's Key Pre-Match Presser Quotes

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he does not think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is as calm as he is ahead of Sunday's huge Premier League clash between their two clubs.

Klopp revealed before the Old Trafford clash that he believes he and Mourinho share an angry streak and a desire to win, per Sky Sports' Dev Trehan.

Mourinho agreed to an extent but suggested he has the edge in the serenity stakes despite both managers being famously animated on the touchline, per the Times's Oliver Kay:

Mourinho on comparisons w/ Klopp: "He wants to play the game as much as I want. He’s as motivated as I am. I’m not sure he’s so calm as I am — Oliver Kay (@OliverKayTimes) January 13, 2017

United can close the gap to second-placed Liverpool to just two points if they beat the Reds on Sunday.

And the Red Devils go into the match in better form as they have won nine on the bounce in all competitions and are unbeaten since early November, while Liverpool have failed to win any of their last three matches.

United should also be able to welcome back two key players who missed their last outing against Hull City in the EFL Cup, per the Red Devils' Twitter feed:

Jose Mourinho to #MUTVHD: "I think Rojo and Zlatan are available. I cannot confirm with 48 hours to the match but I think so." #MUFC pic.twitter.com/g5wwJagHrD — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

Mourinho seemed to be in good spirits ahead of the Old Trafford encounter, even when one of his answers was interrupted by an incoming call:

Put it on silent next time, mate! 😂 pic.twitter.com/RreuxH1vDJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 13, 2017

And he has good reason to be as United are currently in their best run of form since 2009, per Opta:

9 - Manchester United have won their last 9 games in all competitions, their best run since winning 11 in a row in Feb 2009. Formidable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 10, 2017

They could have had little better preparation for a game of such magnitude, and Mourinho called on the United fans to give them the edge, per Samuel Luckhurst in the Manchester Evening News:

What I want, I have from them, since day one. What I want is for them to be with the team. Now, it’s just a question of trying to have a little bit extra in a match that, for them, means a little bit more. We play at home, so it’s a huge percentage of our fans compared with Liverpool fans, so they can give us that little bit extra to make the game a bit more special for us.

Unlike in the reverse fixture at Anfield—where Mourinho set his team out to stifle Liverpool's attack and came away with a 0-0 win—the Portuguese manager will be looking to pick up all three points on Sunday as his side continue their push for the top four.

It is likely to be a very tight affair given the immense quality on both sides, but United's home support and recent form should give them confidence going into the fixture.