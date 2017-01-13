Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp's Key Pre-Match Presser Comments

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has begun the mind games ahead of the Reds' clash with Manchester United on Sunday, hinting Jordan Henderson and Philippe Coutinho could be set to feature at Old Trafford.

The German confirmed Reds captain Henderson, who has been absent since suffering a heel injury on New Year's Eve, had returned to training along with the sidelined Joel Matip and Coutinho, per Goal's Melissa Reddy:

Klopp on Hendo, Matip, Coutinho: "They were all involved in training yesterday. We have to wait for their reaction and then make a line-up" — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 13, 2017

According to the Mirror's Liam Prenderville, he added: "It’s good that they are back—if they are back!"

Coutinho has been out for almost two months, but he made a substitute appearance against Southampton on Wednesday.

Whoever comprises the starting lineup, Klopp believes the way in which his players approach the game will be crucial, per Liverpool's official Twitter feed:

Klopp: "It's about making the right decisions, being quicker and passing earlier - not about the players we miss."#MUNLIV pic.twitter.com/t71y2Ep6cM — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 13, 2017

Along with United, the Reds have their FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth Argyle, the second leg of their EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton and Premier League games against Swansea City and leaders Chelsea before the end of the month.

Klopp does not believe Liverpool's season hinges on the remainder of January, however, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo:

Klopp on next fortnight: "It's important but the season doesn't end after it. These games are picked out but we have a lot of points to get. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 13, 2017

The 49-year-old is nevertheless relishing the prospect of taking on bitter rivals United, and his players are well aware of what's at stake:

Klopp: "Players know more about this fixture, it's very big. It's about being brave, being clear, being ready. No time to look for excuses." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 13, 2017

The pair's last meeting, which came with the Red Devils struggling for form under Jose Mourinho, ended in a somewhat tepid 0-0 draw.

Klopp believes United will be much better this time around, per Prenderville:

They are better and more confident than when we faced them.They are more used to each other. [Henrikh] Mkhitaryan is an example—now they can use his quality.

It is a different side. Some very good results with a bit of luck too. They deserve the run they have been on.

Indeed, United have won their last nine games in all competitions and are unbeaten since losing to Fenerbahce at the start of November.

While the Red Devils remain only sixth, a win would see them move just two points behind Liverpool.

Klopp also opened up on his United counterpart Mourinho:

Klopp on taking on Mourinho: "He's top level. That's not new. We have same kind of angriness in us. We want to go there and get a result." — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) January 13, 2017

The two will pit their wits against one another on Sunday and with United improving and on their home turf, it's shaping up to be a thrilling contest.

Liverpool will benefit greatly if Coutinho, Henderson and Matip are able to start the game with each bringing their own strengths to the side.

As Klopp noted, the result won't define either's season, but picking up three points is certainly important to their respective ambitions.