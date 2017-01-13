Floyd Mayweather Says He Will Attend Donald Trump's Inauguration

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced he will be in attendance for Donald Trump's inauguration as president of the United States in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20.

Mayweather explained his decision to be in attendance when Trump is sworn in to TMZ Sports:

Mayweather's decision to attend Trump's inauguration comes nearly two months after the boxing superstar and billionaire businessman had a meeting after Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

Donald Trump Jr. snapped a photo of himself, his father and Mayweather after their discussion at Trump Tower in New York City:

Had a great visit from @FloydMayweather today with @realdonaldtrump. One of the best all time boxing legends. pic.twitter.com/BFQbLMeHlH — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 17, 2016

Mayweather seems to be holding no hard feelings after Trump went on a Twitter rant after the undefeated boxer's majority-decision win over Marcos Maidana in May 2014.

Trump is a known boxing fan, having regularly attended marquee fights over the years involving Mayweather and Mike Tyson. He also made an appearance at the Gennady Golovkin-David Lemieux bout at Madison Square Garden in October 2015.