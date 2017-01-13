WWE Raw Struggling Due to Overreliance on Stephanie McMahon

Right now, the differences between WWE Raw and SmackDown are blindingly obvious.

One show is thriving for several reasons, while the other is limping along to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania seasons with plenty of problems—and one of the biggest issues Raw has is its overreliance on authority figures.

Most weeks, SmackDown has stayed true to its initial philosophy of being primarily a wrestling show. Its storylines are engaging, and the wrestlers are able to take the spotlight they rightly deserve.

Raw, however, is a different story. Plenty of Raw's opening segments since the brand split have been dominated by both Mick Foley and Stephanie McMahon—but it's the latter who is dominating the Raw landscape to such a degree that it's hindering the show.

Too often, Stephanie is heavily involved on screen, and most of the time, it's without any real logic behind it.

At least when The Authority was in full flow a couple of years ago, it was part of a storyline—be it Daniel Bryan's road to glory at WrestleMania 30 or working alongside Seth Rollins to help him become the company's main star.

But now? Stephanie isn't involved in any storyline that matters on Raw, and there's no relevance to her being on Raw so much. Shane's appearances on SmackDown are more sporadic and intermittent, and thus, they feel worthwhile. When Shane is coming down to the ring on the blue brand, it's because something important is about to happen.

Stephanie, however, shows up with little creative direction other than to seemingly belittle WWE's best talent—and it's a point of view that plenty of people online share:

The backstage segments with Foley this week, in which Stephanie was constantly putting pressure on the general manager to get The Undertaker to show up, made no sense other than to make McMahon look immeasurably powerful and leave everyone in no doubt that she's the powerbroker on the show. Sadly, regular viewers of Raw have known for a while that she's in that position.

Another point people often make online is that, unlike her father, Stephanie rarely gets retribution exacted upon her.

I don't know if there's a consistently worse TV character than Stephanie McMahon. Always berates wrestlers, nobody gets retribution. #RAW — Kenny McIntosh (@KennyMc1985) January 10, 2017

Back in the days of the Attitude Era, while Vince would rule with an iron fist in WWE, he would frequently be bested by men like Steve Austin, making McMahon's tyranny all the more tolerable.

Who's going to stand up to Stephanie in 2017? Sasha Banks? WWE perhaps planted some seeds of tension between the two with another, quite frankly, cringeworthy backstage segment on Raw this past week in which Stephanie belittled Sasha.

Stephanie randomly burying people and never paying for it is the thing hurting Raw the most. Vince always lost, thats how he built stars. — Cero Miedo. (@Asuka_City) January 12, 2017

Could Foley decide he's had enough and wage a civil war with Stephanie? Or is WWE waiting for the big dance, WrestleMania 33, and trying to lure someone like Ronda Rousey back to get one over on McMahon?

Sadly, if the big-name option is the one WWE goes for, it will have little impact. The following night on Raw, Stephanie will back to her old tricks and dominating the skyline on the company's flagship show.

The thing is, if WWE continues to keep Stephanie as such a dominant part of Raw's weekly broadcast, SmackDown becoming the top show in the ratings may become common rather than a one-off.