Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Interest from PSG, Latest Blues Rumours

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in recruiting Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi on loan this January.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed the news from French outlet L'Equipe:

PSG are trying to talk Chelsea into softening their stance on Batshuayi but a loan looks like best case scenario & is still unlikely. #CFC — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) January 13, 2017

According to Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard, Les Parisiens are in the market for another forward to compete with Edinson Cavani up top, and with Batshuayi free to play in the UEFA Champions League he's of even greater interest.

The Belgian has played just 395 minutes of football for Chelsea since arriving in a £33.1 million deal in the summer.

Per football journalist Dan Levene, Blues boss Antonio Conte has recently explained Batshuayi's struggle for game time:

Conte: "I think Michy Batshuayi is a really good player, but he is young. I try to make the best decision for the team." — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 26, 2016

Conte: "We have to continue to work with (Michy) every day to try and improve him, and get him in the best position to help us." — Dan Levene (@danlevene) December 26, 2016

When he has got on the pitch, he's perhaps been so desperate to impress it has affected his play, as noted by Bleacher Report UK's Garry Hayes and ESPN FC's Liam Twomey during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Peterborough United on Sunday:

Batshuayi desperate to score today, but it's meant he's being way too greedy in dangerous areas. Conte not impressed. Screaming at him #CFC — Garry Hayes (@garryhayes) January 8, 2017

Batshuayi didn't smile when he saw that ball hit the back of the net. His face was a picture of relief. A man feeling the pressure #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 8, 2017

Should Chelsea consider loaning Batshuayi out? Yes, he needs more game time No, they need him as cover Submit Vote vote to see results Should Chelsea consider loaning Batshuayi out? Yes, he needs more game time 60.0%

No, they need him as cover 40.0% Total votes: 15

Nevertheless, he did score and provide an assist in that game, taking his tally to four and two, respectively, for the season—one or the other every 66 minutes he's been on the pitch.

The 23-year-old is still a little raw and his start to life at Chelsea has not gone as expected—particularly given his hefty transfer fee—but he still has an abundance of potential and can be a success at Stamford Bridge in the long term, so it's unsurprising the Blues are not yet willing to cut their losses on him.

Meanwhile, according to Emanuele Giulianelli and Anthony Chapman's exclusive in TheSun, Chelsea are interested in signing want-away West Ham United midfielder Dimitri Payet this winter.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic broke the news of Payet's request to leave on Thursday, though he also made clear the club wants to keep him, per Sky Sports News HQ:

WATCH: Dimitri Payet 'does not want to play for West Ham', says Slaven Bilic: https://t.co/9bH6hT3k8m #SSNHQ https://t.co/QSzcVq5VdF — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 12, 2017

Sports broadcaster Ian Abrahams reacted strongly to the news, per TalkSport's Alan Brazil, though Adrian Durham of the same outlet was less shocked:

"The man is ruled by his wallet!"



Watch @BroadcastMoose launch an attack on #WHUFC's wantaway star Dimitri Payet... 😡 pic.twitter.com/GWxhBoRD0Y — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) January 13, 2017

Why people shocked Payet wants away? They signed a load of rubbish. Bilic says they gave Payet everything...except a decent team to play in. — talkSPORTDrive (@talkSPORTDrive) January 12, 2017

The Frenchman has not always been at his best this season but has three goals and eight assists in all competitions.

His creativity and pinpoint accuracy from set pieces make him an exceptional playmaker, and he's a significant goal threat particularly from outside the box—Bilic's announcement will no doubt have attracted a great deal of attention from all quarters.

West Ham have invested much in the 29-year-old, having given him a £50,000 per week pay rise last February, just half a season after he arrived at the club on a five-year deal.

As such, it's understandable they're holding onto the hope that refusing to budge will see him reconsider.

If they do relent and allow him to go, it's highly unlikely they'd permit him to join local rivals Chelsea—a return to Marseille seems much more probable.