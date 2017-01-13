Inside the Window: Robert Snodgrass Up for Grabs, and Middlesbrough Want Bojan

Every transfer window has a controversial character, and this month, all eyes are on Dimitri Payet.

Our Inside the Window column on Wednesday was the first place to report that Marseille had new belief they could sign West Ham United's star player, and now the news is everywhere after manager Slaven Bilic admitted the France international wants to leave.

B/R Football Insider Dean Jones is staying on top of all transfers this month to break stories, report the latest information on rumoured moves and provide fresh insight on potential deals.



This time, the main focus is on Hull City midfielder Robert Snodgrass and Bojan of Stoke City, as both men could switch to new clubs in the Premier League.