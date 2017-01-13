Apia International 2017: Friday Sydney Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Great Britain's Johanna Konta produced a brilliant display to beat world No. 3 Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-2 in Friday's 2017 Apia International final and claim her second career WTA title.

The world No. 10 outmuscled her opponent and eventually blew the Polish Radwanska away in Sydney, triumphing in 82 minutes.



Meanwhile, defending champion Viktor Troicki's campaign to win a third consecutive title in Sydney was ended by Luxembourg's Gilles Muller in the first men's semi-final.

Here are the results from Friday's action:

Apia International 2017: Friday Results Women's Final Result (6) Johanna Konta bt. (2) Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4, 6-2 Men's Semi-Finals (6) Gilles Muller bt. (3) Viktor Troicki 6-3, 7-6(6) Dan Evans vs. Andrey Kuznetsov ATP World Tour

Friday Recap

A brilliant opening passing forehand winner from Radwanska, 27, suggested she was in the mood on Friday and when she was 0-30 up on Konta's serve in the second game of the match it looked as though it could be a tricky evening for the Briton.

However, Konta recovered well to hold her opening service game for 1-1 and was in the ascendancy for the remainder of the match.

She attacked Radwanska's second serve to great effect and broke for a 2-1 lead with a fantastic return.

Another impressive hold from 0-30 down prevented Konta, 25, giving the break straight back and she then powered to the opening set with some big hitting that Radwanska could not cope with, per BBC Sport's Russell Fuller:

Konta playing some eye catchingly aggressive tennis to win the first set of the final against Radwanska 6-4 — Russell Fuller (@russellcfuller) January 13, 2017

The Pole did little wrong in the opener, registering just two unforced errors, but Konta's 18 winners to Radwanska's five made the difference.

Impressively, Konta improved in the second set as she earned two breaks to race into a 4-0 lead.

The more experienced Radwanska—she has 20 career WTA titles—could not get a foothold in the contest despite holding for 4-1 and 5-2.

Konta was almost nerveless as she served out for the title. An ill-judged drop shot saw her squander her first match point, but she took the second with an ace to seal a fantastic win, per tennis commentator David Law:

Best performance I've seen from Jo Konta.



Ruthless, rentless, destructive. Basically unplayable.



Shame she has worst #AusOpen draw ever. — DavidLaw (@DavidLawTennis) January 13, 2017

Muller battled through a very tight clash against Troicki to win 6-3, 7-6(6) in just under 90 minutes.

He broke the Serbian in his opening service game in the first set and and maintained his slim advantage to take the lead.

He then saved two break points in the second set as the pair exchanged holds to set up a tiebreak.

Muller missed his first match point at 6-5 ahead in the breaker but made no mistake at 7-6 to book his spot in the final.