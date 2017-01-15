Buying or Selling Each Top 10 Team as a National Championship Contender

Verily in college basketball, verily I say, is the dead of winter when early-spring blossoms begin to germinate. The tournament is when everything comes to fruition, but now is the hard stuff. The tilling and the hoeing and the planting and the watering, and whatever else. I don't know. I'm not a gardener and I'm backing out of this metaphor now.

Conference play is the crucible, is the point, and fans even now are coming to understand—just a bit—who might be ready to take the bull by the horns when the snow starts to melt.

The Associated Press Top 10 is the great thermometer, and this time of year the liquid is always roiling. As it stands here in week 10 of the regular season, who looks real and who looks pyritic? Let us now go through and determine whose springtime future we will buy, and whose we will release to the open market.

All statistics are courtesy of ESPN.com unless otherwise noted.