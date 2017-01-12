Leslie Frazier Reportedly to Be Named Bills DC: Latest Details, Reaction

New Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott isn't wasting any time filling out his staff, reportedly making Baltimore Ravens secondary coach Leslie Frazier his defensive coordinator Thursday.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reported Frazier has been named the team's defensive coordinator, and Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reported the team is "in the process" of hiring of him.

Frazier, 58, spent one season in Baltimore. He previously served as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator in 2014 and 2015 after being fired as the Minnesota Vikings head coach. The Vikings were 21-32-1 under Frazier, who previously served as the team's defensive coordinator from 2007 to 2010.

Frazier is the first major hire for McDermott, who accepted the Bills head coaching job Wednesday. McDermott had been the Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator since 2011, working with Ron Rivera to create one of the NFL's most consistent defenses.

Frazier brings extensive experience to Buffalo, having worked in the NFL since 1999. A former NFL cornerback, he specializes in the secondary and worked as a defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. McDermott and Frazier overlapped in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2002, with the former working as a defensive assistant in their last season together.

The Bills will be looking to improve a defense that cratered under former head coach Rex Ryan. Buffalo ranked 19th in yards allowed each of the last two seasons and was 16th in points allowed in 2016. The Bills returned to the top 10 in sacks after a dismal 2015, but they were still a far cry from their dominant front seven that led the NFL in 2014.

Frazier tends to play a far more conservative style than Ryan, who built a reputation on intricate blitz schemes. That falls into line with McDermott's desired style in Carolina, which involved using a powerful defensive line to free up a speedy linebacking corps.

The Bills will also likely be moving back to a 4-3 base scheme after playing 3-4 under Ryan.

