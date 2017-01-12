Warriors End Security Partnership with Ex-SFPD Chief Greg Suhr

The Golden State Warriors ended their security partnership with former San Francisco Police Department Chief Greg Suhr on Thursday, hours after their initial agreement was made public.

"The Warriors and former San Francisco Police Department Chief Greg Suhr have mutually agreed to discontinue his consultant arrangement with the organization, effective immediately," the team said in a statement, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Kimberly Veklerov.

Suhr resigned from his post as SFPD chief in May following a fatal police shooting of an unarmed woman who was behind the wheel of a stolen car.

According to Veklerov, the shooting that preceded Suhr's resignation was one of "several controversial police shootings" that occurred during his time in charge of the department.

Additionally, the San Francisco Police Department and Suhr had to address a scandal in April that involved officers sending racist and homophobic text messages to one another, according to CNN's Scott Glover and Dan Simon.

"The last thing I want to do is cause a distraction for the Warriors during this incredibly positive time for the team and organization," Suhr said in a statement Thursday, per Veklerov. "I think this is in the best interest of everyone."

