High School Football

Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2017: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

Image via Scout.com
The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, contested between many of the best high school players from around the country, will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, EverBank Field.

Below, we'll take a look at the rosters and highlight some of the top talents in the game.

Blue Team Roster
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Anthony Butler QB 6’4″ 225 Roman Catholic PA
D.J. Mack QB 6’2″ 205 Norview VA
Jay Vanderjagt QB 6’3″ 185 Coronado AZ
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Alec Gold RB 6’0″ 200 Paducah Tilghman KY
Brayden Hull RB 5’10” 201 Timberland MO
Ivory Kelly-Martin RB 5’11” 195 Oswego East IL
Trevor Kennard RB 5’8″ 175 Mount Carmel IL
Joe Mannino RB 5’11” 200 Allentown NJ
Titus McCoy RB 5’10” 192 Center Grove IN
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Anthony Barmer WR 5’10” 180 Edgewood MD
Hunter Edwards WR 6’3″ 188 Nelsonville-York OH
Jaelyn Gaither WR 5’11” 190 Red Land PA
Drew Greenhaw WR 5’11” 165 Muscatine IA
C.J. Hayes WR 6’3″ 200 South Warren KY
Braxton McClendon WR 6’4″ 193 Metrolina Christian Academy NC
Jacob Miller WR 6’1″ 175 Ayersville OH
Justis Stokes WR 6’1″ 170 Williams Field AZ
Jarod Zimmerman WR 5’8″ 160 Highland AZ
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Isaiah Clark DB 6’0″ 178 Walnut Grove GA
James Hoke DB 6’0″ 195 Bay OH
Derek Horne DB 6’3″ 210 Milford MI
Nathan Hovis DB 5’10” 160 Glasgow DE
Ron’Tavoius Hughes DB 5’10” 165 Fort Mill SC
A.J. Marks DB 5’10” 175 Alexander OH
Ian Swenson DB 6’1″ 190 Loyola Academy IL
Trevon Utsey DB 5’10” 173 Kansas City East Christian Academy KS
A.J. Frommelt DB 6’2″ 180 Great Bridge VA
Carter Streiff DB 5’8″ 175 Buckeye Trail OH
Name Last Position Height Weight School State
Sharmane Alexander LB 6’0″ 195 Brunswick VA
Marcus Brown LB 6’1″ 195 Raytown South MO
MiQuille Bryant LB 5’9″ 185 Monroe NC
Brayden Conley LB 5’10” 200 Fort Hill MD
Tiariq Dailey LB 5’10” 207 Elder OH
Casey Gifford LB 6’0″ 215 Pleasant Hill MO
Fred Raspberry III LB 6’0″ 205 Petersburg VA
Mike Ripa LB 6’0″ 190 Papillion-LaVista NE
Spencer Whitt LB 5’11” 205 Lafayette County MO
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Lucas Grant TE 6’2″ 210 Southeast Whitfield GA
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Brock Dolly OL 6’6 265 Moorefield WV
Noah Knapp OL 6’1″ 275 Bishop Sullivan VA
Reid Thompson OL 6’1″ 280 Fenton MI
Larry Borom OL 6’6″ 345 Brother Rice MI
Edward Brecht OL 6’6″ 310 Lapeer MI
Greggory Clark IV OL 6’2″ 290 Milford DE
Michael Conklin OL 6’1″ 265 Port Jervis NY
Mohammed Elazazy OL 6’6″ 310 Menasha WI
Isaac Hawn OL 6’6″ 295 St. Charles North IL
William Kuduk OL 6’5″ 285 Marist IL
Timothy Leach OL 6’3″ 300 Centennial OH
Jack Lewaren OL 6’6″ 280 Ashwaubenon WI
Nicholas Novak OL 6’4″ 265 Lake Orion MI
Wyatt Wielms OL 6’4″ 280 Warrenton MO
Peter Wise OL 6’4″ 295 Brunswick School CT
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Russell DeMarco DL 6’2″ 210 Port Clinton OH
Steven Franklin DL 6’2″ 240 Glasgow KY
DeVon Mines DL 6’2″ 228 Romulus MI
Kyle Schirmann DL 6’3″ 217 Holy Cross KY
Noah Barnes DL 6’5″ 290 Cleveland NC
Trent Harrell DL 6’3″ 230 Chippewa OH
Joshua Maize DL 6’4″ 230 Deerfield IL
Devin Miller DL 6’2″ 260 Archbishop Spalding MD
Austin Miller DL 5’11” 268 Sequatchie County TN
Colton Morrow-Merrill DL 6’3″ 250 Tekamah-Herman NE
Kaden VanHoosier DL 6’4″ 265 Leesville Road NC
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Cooper Graham K 5’11” 180 IMG Academy FL
Bill Rubright P 6’2″ 180 Marist GA
Gunner Daniel LS 5’11” 235 Marysville OH

Source: BlueGreyFootball.com

Grey Team Roster
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Joseph Brunell QB 6’2″ 195 Episcopal FL
Connor Curry QB 6’3″ 195 Evangel Christian Academy LA
Ethan Walker QB 6’5″ 205 Asheboro NC
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Jahari Brown RB 5’9″ 190 New Brockton AL
Caleb Ferguson RB 5’10” 176 Tuscola NC
Tyler Goins RB 5’9″ 215 South Caldwell NC
Rasheed Martin RB 5’8″ 180 Trinity Christian FL
Xavier McClain RB 5’10” 190 Lincolnton NC
Dezmond Moorman RB 5’11” 170 T.C. Roberson NC
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Cassium Allen WR 6’4″ 192 Pelham GA
Adam Boselli WR 6’4″ 210 Episcopal FL
Jason Browning WR 6’3″ 200 Space Coast FL
Myles Henderson WR 6’2″ 180 Daphne AL
Latrevious Mann WR 5’11” 175 Hawthorne FL
Jacob Mitchell WR 6’4″ 185 Freedom FL
Ethan Piercy WR 6’0″ 180 Fort Mill SC
Amari Terry WR 5’9″ 175 Bolles FL
Luke Ward WR 6’2″ 190 Northview FL
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Marlin Brooks DB 5’11” 165 Coral Gables FL
Cole Brown DB 6’0″ 197 Blythewood SC
Alexander Dawson DB 5’9″ 173 Albany GA
Hassan Hammiel DB 5’8″ 160 Southwest Edgecombe NC
Randall Haynie DB 6’1″ 180 Cardinal Gibbons FL
Jarques McClellion DB 6’0″ 181 American Heritage FL
De’Wayne Parker DB 5’10” 160 Gadsden City AL
Shanon Reid DB 6’1 207 Dunbar FL
Tyrek Bynum DB 6’0″ 175 South Creek NC
Micah Byrd-Brown DB 5’8″ 197 Blythewood SC
Vusa Moyo DB 6’0″ 175 Dawson Christian Academy GA
Mark Orio DB 5’10” 165 Ridgewood FL
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Tanner Brenneman LB 5’10” 190 Lecanto FL
Jaquez Daniels LB 6’3″ 225 Lake Marion SC
Christopher Edwards LB 5’11” 220 Farmville Central NC
Austin Johnson LB 6’3″ 225 St. Petersburg FL
Tah’shim Knight LB 6’0″ 215 Northside Christian FL
Connor Landers LB 5’11” 220 Hartselle AL
Kirkland McKenzie LB 6’0″ 220 Charles Jordan NC
Makenzy Newbill LB 6’0″ 224 South Effingham GA
Michael Williams LB 5’10” 233 Orangeburg-Wilkinson SC
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Sam Veltman TE 6’4″ 230 Indian Rocks Christian FL
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Austin Brown OL 6’2″ 290 West Wilkes NC
Jonathan Vega OL 6’4″ 350 Ridge Community FL
Joey Bell OL 6’4″ 250 Central FL
Austin Decker OL 6’0″ 270 Sylacauga AL
Joey Fallis OL 6’3″ 275 Munroe FL
Sean Fitzgerald OL 6’3″ 295 Mount Pleasant MI
Luis Lebron OL 6’5 350 Sandalwood FL
Aaron Pittmon OL 6’3″ 275 Italy TX
Austin Pittmon OL 6’4″ 280 Italy TX
Eric Seay OL 6’2″ 303 Monroe GA
Cason Setzekorn OL 6’6″ 265 Dawson Christian Academy GA
Brandon Williams OL 6’2″ 290 Gaither FL
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Jonathan Eggers DL 6’1″ 240 East Gaston NC
Roman Lockmiller DL 6’1″ 215 McMinn County TN
Vergil Stuart DL 6’5″ 205 Eagle View FL
Mujahid Turner DL 6’2″ 245 East Chapel Hill NC
Tyler Estell DL 6’1″ 365 Pell City AL
Nic Huff DL 6’3″ 288 North Surry NC
Stone Potts DL 6’0″ 260 Indian Land SC
Brandon Terry DL 6’2″ 265 Jean Ribault FL
First Last Position Height Weight School State
Bryant Wallace K 6’1″ 170 Rogers AL
Pressley Harvin P 6’0″ 230 Sumter SC
Ben Reeder LS 6’2″ 210 Mann SC

Source: BlueGreyFootball.com

Steven Franklin, a defensive end from Glasgow High in Kentucky, was thrilled to have been selected to the game.

"This is a great honor," he told the Glasgow Daily Times. "All the the hard work I put in during the summer and during the season is paying off. There will be a lot of great talent in the Blue-Grey game. I'm looking forward to testing my ability against some of the best players in the nation."

That's a common theme among those who have been chosen to play in the game. Defensive end Russell DeMarco out of Port Clinton, Ohio, can't wait to showcase his abilities, as he told Matthew Horn of the News-Messenger:

I miss football so much. I miss playing. I can showcase what I’ve got against kids from football powers. I can show what I’ve got and people will be surprised. Being from a smaller school, people don’t know what we’ve got. I hope it opens doors for me and future generations at Port Clinton. I think it’s our time and this will help, too. I want everybody to know who Port Clinton is.

After posting 76 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks as a senior, Franklin will have the opportunity to prove he can hang with the big boys, as he's being recruited by Division II and III schools but will face some FBS-bound talent in the game.

D.J. Mack is one of those top talents. The dual-threat quarterback from Norview High in Virginia is a 3-star prospect and has committed to UCF.

You can see some of his highlights below:

Some teammates will get in on the action as well, like Episcopal (Florida) quarterback Joseph Brunell and receiver Adam Boselli.

Per Steve Williams of Scout, Boselli is committed to North Carolina State, while Brunell is off to Georgetown.

Rasheed Martin, a 3-star running back from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, may well be one of the most explosive players in the contest. The senior ran for 1,439 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per carry.

His highlights below should make it obvious how he tallied so many yards per carry:

That's just a taste of some of the talent that will be on display in this contest, as high-schoolers from across the country match skills against one another and put together more film for colleges to analyze.

     

Recruiting info courtesy of Scout

Thanks for signing up.