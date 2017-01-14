Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2017: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, contested between many of the best high school players from around the country, will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, EverBank Field.
Below, we'll take a look at the rosters and highlight some of the top talents in the game.
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Anthony
|Butler
|QB
|6’4″
|225
|Roman Catholic
|PA
|D.J.
|Mack
|QB
|6’2″
|205
|Norview
|VA
|Jay
|Vanderjagt
|QB
|6’3″
|185
|Coronado
|AZ
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Alec
|Gold
|RB
|6’0″
|200
|Paducah Tilghman
|KY
|Brayden
|Hull
|RB
|5’10”
|201
|Timberland
|MO
|Ivory
|Kelly-Martin
|RB
|5’11”
|195
|Oswego East
|IL
|Trevor
|Kennard
|RB
|5’8″
|175
|Mount Carmel
|IL
|Joe
|Mannino
|RB
|5’11”
|200
|Allentown
|NJ
|Titus
|McCoy
|RB
|5’10”
|192
|Center Grove
|IN
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Anthony
|Barmer
|WR
|5’10”
|180
|Edgewood
|MD
|Hunter
|Edwards
|WR
|6’3″
|188
|Nelsonville-York
|OH
|Jaelyn
|Gaither
|WR
|5’11”
|190
|Red Land
|PA
|Drew
|Greenhaw
|WR
|5’11”
|165
|Muscatine
|IA
|C.J.
|Hayes
|WR
|6’3″
|200
|South Warren
|KY
|Braxton
|McClendon
|WR
|6’4″
|193
|Metrolina Christian Academy
|NC
|Jacob
|Miller
|WR
|6’1″
|175
|Ayersville
|OH
|Justis
|Stokes
|WR
|6’1″
|170
|Williams Field
|AZ
|Jarod
|Zimmerman
|WR
|5’8″
|160
|Highland
|AZ
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Isaiah
|Clark
|DB
|6’0″
|178
|Walnut Grove
|GA
|James
|Hoke
|DB
|6’0″
|195
|Bay
|OH
|Derek
|Horne
|DB
|6’3″
|210
|Milford
|MI
|Nathan
|Hovis
|DB
|5’10”
|160
|Glasgow
|DE
|Ron’Tavoius
|Hughes
|DB
|5’10”
|165
|Fort Mill
|SC
|A.J.
|Marks
|DB
|5’10”
|175
|Alexander
|OH
|Ian
|Swenson
|DB
|6’1″
|190
|Loyola Academy
|IL
|Trevon
|Utsey
|DB
|5’10”
|173
|Kansas City East Christian Academy
|KS
|A.J.
|Frommelt
|DB
|6’2″
|180
|Great Bridge
|VA
|Carter
|Streiff
|DB
|5’8″
|175
|Buckeye Trail
|OH
|Name
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Sharmane
|Alexander
|LB
|6’0″
|195
|Brunswick
|VA
|Marcus
|Brown
|LB
|6’1″
|195
|Raytown South
|MO
|MiQuille
|Bryant
|LB
|5’9″
|185
|Monroe
|NC
|Brayden
|Conley
|LB
|5’10”
|200
|Fort Hill
|MD
|Tiariq
|Dailey
|LB
|5’10”
|207
|Elder
|OH
|Casey
|Gifford
|LB
|6’0″
|215
|Pleasant Hill
|MO
|Fred
|Raspberry III
|LB
|6’0″
|205
|Petersburg
|VA
|Mike
|Ripa
|LB
|6’0″
|190
|Papillion-LaVista
|NE
|Spencer
|Whitt
|LB
|5’11”
|205
|Lafayette County
|MO
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Lucas
|Grant
|TE
|6’2″
|210
|Southeast Whitfield
|GA
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Brock
|Dolly
|OL
|6’6
|265
|Moorefield
|WV
|Noah
|Knapp
|OL
|6’1″
|275
|Bishop Sullivan
|VA
|Reid
|Thompson
|OL
|6’1″
|280
|Fenton
|MI
|Larry
|Borom
|OL
|6’6″
|345
|Brother Rice
|MI
|Edward
|Brecht
|OL
|6’6″
|310
|Lapeer
|MI
|Greggory
|Clark IV
|OL
|6’2″
|290
|Milford
|DE
|Michael
|Conklin
|OL
|6’1″
|265
|Port Jervis
|NY
|Mohammed
|Elazazy
|OL
|6’6″
|310
|Menasha
|WI
|Isaac
|Hawn
|OL
|6’6″
|295
|St. Charles North
|IL
|William
|Kuduk
|OL
|6’5″
|285
|Marist
|IL
|Timothy
|Leach
|OL
|6’3″
|300
|Centennial
|OH
|Jack
|Lewaren
|OL
|6’6″
|280
|Ashwaubenon
|WI
|Nicholas
|Novak
|OL
|6’4″
|265
|Lake Orion
|MI
|Wyatt
|Wielms
|OL
|6’4″
|280
|Warrenton
|MO
|Peter
|Wise
|OL
|6’4″
|295
|Brunswick School
|CT
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Russell
|DeMarco
|DL
|6’2″
|210
|Port Clinton
|OH
|Steven
|Franklin
|DL
|6’2″
|240
|Glasgow
|KY
|DeVon
|Mines
|DL
|6’2″
|228
|Romulus
|MI
|Kyle
|Schirmann
|DL
|6’3″
|217
|Holy Cross
|KY
|Noah
|Barnes
|DL
|6’5″
|290
|Cleveland
|NC
|Trent
|Harrell
|DL
|6’3″
|230
|Chippewa
|OH
|Joshua
|Maize
|DL
|6’4″
|230
|Deerfield
|IL
|Devin
|Miller
|DL
|6’2″
|260
|Archbishop Spalding
|MD
|Austin
|Miller
|DL
|5’11”
|268
|Sequatchie County
|TN
|Colton
|Morrow-Merrill
|DL
|6’3″
|250
|Tekamah-Herman
|NE
|Kaden
|VanHoosier
|DL
|6’4″
|265
|Leesville Road
|NC
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Cooper
|Graham
|K
|5’11”
|180
|IMG Academy
|FL
|Bill
|Rubright
|P
|6’2″
|180
|Marist
|GA
|Gunner
|Daniel
|LS
|5’11”
|235
|Marysville
|OH
Source: BlueGreyFootball.com
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Joseph
|Brunell
|QB
|6’2″
|195
|Episcopal
|FL
|Connor
|Curry
|QB
|6’3″
|195
|Evangel Christian Academy
|LA
|Ethan
|Walker
|QB
|6’5″
|205
|Asheboro
|NC
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Jahari
|Brown
|RB
|5’9″
|190
|New Brockton
|AL
|Caleb
|Ferguson
|RB
|5’10”
|176
|Tuscola
|NC
|Tyler
|Goins
|RB
|5’9″
|215
|South Caldwell
|NC
|Rasheed
|Martin
|RB
|5’8″
|180
|Trinity Christian
|FL
|Xavier
|McClain
|RB
|5’10”
|190
|Lincolnton
|NC
|Dezmond
|Moorman
|RB
|5’11”
|170
|T.C. Roberson
|NC
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Cassium
|Allen
|WR
|6’4″
|192
|Pelham
|GA
|Adam
|Boselli
|WR
|6’4″
|210
|Episcopal
|FL
|Jason
|Browning
|WR
|6’3″
|200
|Space Coast
|FL
|Myles
|Henderson
|WR
|6’2″
|180
|Daphne
|AL
|Latrevious
|Mann
|WR
|5’11”
|175
|Hawthorne
|FL
|Jacob
|Mitchell
|WR
|6’4″
|185
|Freedom
|FL
|Ethan
|Piercy
|WR
|6’0″
|180
|Fort Mill
|SC
|Amari
|Terry
|WR
|5’9″
|175
|Bolles
|FL
|Luke
|Ward
|WR
|6’2″
|190
|Northview
|FL
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Marlin
|Brooks
|DB
|5’11”
|165
|Coral Gables
|FL
|Cole
|Brown
|DB
|6’0″
|197
|Blythewood
|SC
|Alexander
|Dawson
|DB
|5’9″
|173
|Albany
|GA
|Hassan
|Hammiel
|DB
|5’8″
|160
|Southwest Edgecombe
|NC
|Randall
|Haynie
|DB
|6’1″
|180
|Cardinal Gibbons
|FL
|Jarques
|McClellion
|DB
|6’0″
|181
|American Heritage
|FL
|De’Wayne
|Parker
|DB
|5’10”
|160
|Gadsden City
|AL
|Shanon
|Reid
|DB
|6’1
|207
|Dunbar
|FL
|Tyrek
|Bynum
|DB
|6’0″
|175
|South Creek
|NC
|Micah
|Byrd-Brown
|DB
|5’8″
|197
|Blythewood
|SC
|Vusa
|Moyo
|DB
|6’0″
|175
|Dawson Christian Academy
|GA
|Mark
|Orio
|DB
|5’10”
|165
|Ridgewood
|FL
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Tanner
|Brenneman
|LB
|5’10”
|190
|Lecanto
|FL
|Jaquez
|Daniels
|LB
|6’3″
|225
|Lake Marion
|SC
|Christopher
|Edwards
|LB
|5’11”
|220
|Farmville Central
|NC
|Austin
|Johnson
|LB
|6’3″
|225
|St. Petersburg
|FL
|Tah’shim
|Knight
|LB
|6’0″
|215
|Northside Christian
|FL
|Connor
|Landers
|LB
|5’11”
|220
|Hartselle
|AL
|Kirkland
|McKenzie
|LB
|6’0″
|220
|Charles Jordan
|NC
|Makenzy
|Newbill
|LB
|6’0″
|224
|South Effingham
|GA
|Michael
|Williams
|LB
|5’10”
|233
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|SC
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Sam
|Veltman
|TE
|6’4″
|230
|Indian Rocks Christian
|FL
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Austin
|Brown
|OL
|6’2″
|290
|West Wilkes
|NC
|Jonathan
|Vega
|OL
|6’4″
|350
|Ridge Community
|FL
|Joey
|Bell
|OL
|6’4″
|250
|Central
|FL
|Austin
|Decker
|OL
|6’0″
|270
|Sylacauga
|AL
|Joey
|Fallis
|OL
|6’3″
|275
|Munroe
|FL
|Sean
|Fitzgerald
|OL
|6’3″
|295
|Mount Pleasant
|MI
|Luis
|Lebron
|OL
|6’5
|350
|Sandalwood
|FL
|Aaron
|Pittmon
|OL
|6’3″
|275
|Italy
|TX
|Austin
|Pittmon
|OL
|6’4″
|280
|Italy
|TX
|Eric
|Seay
|OL
|6’2″
|303
|Monroe
|GA
|Cason
|Setzekorn
|OL
|6’6″
|265
|Dawson Christian Academy
|GA
|Brandon
|Williams
|OL
|6’2″
|290
|Gaither
|FL
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Jonathan
|Eggers
|DL
|6’1″
|240
|East Gaston
|NC
|Roman
|Lockmiller
|DL
|6’1″
|215
|McMinn County
|TN
|Vergil
|Stuart
|DL
|6’5″
|205
|Eagle View
|FL
|Mujahid
|Turner
|DL
|6’2″
|245
|East Chapel Hill
|NC
|Tyler
|Estell
|DL
|6’1″
|365
|Pell City
|AL
|Nic
|Huff
|DL
|6’3″
|288
|North Surry
|NC
|Stone
|Potts
|DL
|6’0″
|260
|Indian Land
|SC
|Brandon
|Terry
|DL
|6’2″
|265
|Jean Ribault
|FL
|First
|Last
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|School
|State
|Bryant
|Wallace
|K
|6’1″
|170
|Rogers
|AL
|Pressley
|Harvin
|P
|6’0″
|230
|Sumter
|SC
|Ben
|Reeder
|LS
|6’2″
|210
|Mann
|SC
Source: BlueGreyFootball.com
Steven Franklin, a defensive end from Glasgow High in Kentucky, was thrilled to have been selected to the game.
"This is a great honor," he told the Glasgow Daily Times. "All the the hard work I put in during the summer and during the season is paying off. There will be a lot of great talent in the Blue-Grey game. I'm looking forward to testing my ability against some of the best players in the nation."
That's a common theme among those who have been chosen to play in the game. Defensive end Russell DeMarco out of Port Clinton, Ohio, can't wait to showcase his abilities, as he told Matthew Horn of the News-Messenger:
I miss football so much. I miss playing. I can showcase what I’ve got against kids from football powers. I can show what I’ve got and people will be surprised. Being from a smaller school, people don’t know what we’ve got. I hope it opens doors for me and future generations at Port Clinton. I think it’s our time and this will help, too. I want everybody to know who Port Clinton is.
After posting 76 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks as a senior, Franklin will have the opportunity to prove he can hang with the big boys, as he's being recruited by Division II and III schools but will face some FBS-bound talent in the game.
D.J. Mack is one of those top talents. The dual-threat quarterback from Norview High in Virginia is a 3-star prospect and has committed to UCF.
You can see some of his highlights below:
Some teammates will get in on the action as well, like Episcopal (Florida) quarterback Joseph Brunell and receiver Adam Boselli.
Per Steve Williams of Scout, Boselli is committed to North Carolina State, while Brunell is off to Georgetown.
Rasheed Martin, a 3-star running back from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, may well be one of the most explosive players in the contest. The senior ran for 1,439 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per carry.
His highlights below should make it obvious how he tallied so many yards per carry:
That's just a taste of some of the talent that will be on display in this contest, as high-schoolers from across the country match skills against one another and put together more film for colleges to analyze.
Recruiting info courtesy of Scout. You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.