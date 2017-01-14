Blue-Grey All-American Bowl Roster 2017: Full Player List, Top Talent Highlights

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, contested between many of the best high school players from around the country, will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET at the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars, EverBank Field.

Below, we'll take a look at the rosters and highlight some of the top talents in the game.

Blue Team Roster First Last Position Height Weight School State Anthony Butler QB 6’4″ 225 Roman Catholic PA D.J. Mack QB 6’2″ 205 Norview VA Jay Vanderjagt QB 6’3″ 185 Coronado AZ First Last Position Height Weight School State Alec Gold RB 6’0″ 200 Paducah Tilghman KY Brayden Hull RB 5’10” 201 Timberland MO Ivory Kelly-Martin RB 5’11” 195 Oswego East IL Trevor Kennard RB 5’8″ 175 Mount Carmel IL Joe Mannino RB 5’11” 200 Allentown NJ Titus McCoy RB 5’10” 192 Center Grove IN First Last Position Height Weight School State Anthony Barmer WR 5’10” 180 Edgewood MD Hunter Edwards WR 6’3″ 188 Nelsonville-York OH Jaelyn Gaither WR 5’11” 190 Red Land PA Drew Greenhaw WR 5’11” 165 Muscatine IA C.J. Hayes WR 6’3″ 200 South Warren KY Braxton McClendon WR 6’4″ 193 Metrolina Christian Academy NC Jacob Miller WR 6’1″ 175 Ayersville OH Justis Stokes WR 6’1″ 170 Williams Field AZ Jarod Zimmerman WR 5’8″ 160 Highland AZ First Last Position Height Weight School State Isaiah Clark DB 6’0″ 178 Walnut Grove GA James Hoke DB 6’0″ 195 Bay OH Derek Horne DB 6’3″ 210 Milford MI Nathan Hovis DB 5’10” 160 Glasgow DE Ron’Tavoius Hughes DB 5’10” 165 Fort Mill SC A.J. Marks DB 5’10” 175 Alexander OH Ian Swenson DB 6’1″ 190 Loyola Academy IL Trevon Utsey DB 5’10” 173 Kansas City East Christian Academy KS A.J. Frommelt DB 6’2″ 180 Great Bridge VA Carter Streiff DB 5’8″ 175 Buckeye Trail OH Name Last Position Height Weight School State Sharmane Alexander LB 6’0″ 195 Brunswick VA Marcus Brown LB 6’1″ 195 Raytown South MO MiQuille Bryant LB 5’9″ 185 Monroe NC Brayden Conley LB 5’10” 200 Fort Hill MD Tiariq Dailey LB 5’10” 207 Elder OH Casey Gifford LB 6’0″ 215 Pleasant Hill MO Fred Raspberry III LB 6’0″ 205 Petersburg VA Mike Ripa LB 6’0″ 190 Papillion-LaVista NE Spencer Whitt LB 5’11” 205 Lafayette County MO First Last Position Height Weight School State Lucas Grant TE 6’2″ 210 Southeast Whitfield GA First Last Position Height Weight School State Brock Dolly OL 6’6 265 Moorefield WV Noah Knapp OL 6’1″ 275 Bishop Sullivan VA Reid Thompson OL 6’1″ 280 Fenton MI Larry Borom OL 6’6″ 345 Brother Rice MI Edward Brecht OL 6’6″ 310 Lapeer MI Greggory Clark IV OL 6’2″ 290 Milford DE Michael Conklin OL 6’1″ 265 Port Jervis NY Mohammed Elazazy OL 6’6″ 310 Menasha WI Isaac Hawn OL 6’6″ 295 St. Charles North IL William Kuduk OL 6’5″ 285 Marist IL Timothy Leach OL 6’3″ 300 Centennial OH Jack Lewaren OL 6’6″ 280 Ashwaubenon WI Nicholas Novak OL 6’4″ 265 Lake Orion MI Wyatt Wielms OL 6’4″ 280 Warrenton MO Peter Wise OL 6’4″ 295 Brunswick School CT First Last Position Height Weight School State Russell DeMarco DL 6’2″ 210 Port Clinton OH Steven Franklin DL 6’2″ 240 Glasgow KY DeVon Mines DL 6’2″ 228 Romulus MI Kyle Schirmann DL 6’3″ 217 Holy Cross KY Noah Barnes DL 6’5″ 290 Cleveland NC Trent Harrell DL 6’3″ 230 Chippewa OH Joshua Maize DL 6’4″ 230 Deerfield IL Devin Miller DL 6’2″ 260 Archbishop Spalding MD Austin Miller DL 5’11” 268 Sequatchie County TN Colton Morrow-Merrill DL 6’3″ 250 Tekamah-Herman NE Kaden VanHoosier DL 6’4″ 265 Leesville Road NC First Last Position Height Weight School State Cooper Graham K 5’11” 180 IMG Academy FL Bill Rubright P 6’2″ 180 Marist GA Gunner Daniel LS 5’11” 235 Marysville OH Source: BlueGreyFootball.com

Grey Team Roster First Last Position Height Weight School State Joseph Brunell QB 6’2″ 195 Episcopal FL Connor Curry QB 6’3″ 195 Evangel Christian Academy LA Ethan Walker QB 6’5″ 205 Asheboro NC First Last Position Height Weight School State Jahari Brown RB 5’9″ 190 New Brockton AL Caleb Ferguson RB 5’10” 176 Tuscola NC Tyler Goins RB 5’9″ 215 South Caldwell NC Rasheed Martin RB 5’8″ 180 Trinity Christian FL Xavier McClain RB 5’10” 190 Lincolnton NC Dezmond Moorman RB 5’11” 170 T.C. Roberson NC First Last Position Height Weight School State Cassium Allen WR 6’4″ 192 Pelham GA Adam Boselli WR 6’4″ 210 Episcopal FL Jason Browning WR 6’3″ 200 Space Coast FL Myles Henderson WR 6’2″ 180 Daphne AL Latrevious Mann WR 5’11” 175 Hawthorne FL Jacob Mitchell WR 6’4″ 185 Freedom FL Ethan Piercy WR 6’0″ 180 Fort Mill SC Amari Terry WR 5’9″ 175 Bolles FL Luke Ward WR 6’2″ 190 Northview FL First Last Position Height Weight School State Marlin Brooks DB 5’11” 165 Coral Gables FL Cole Brown DB 6’0″ 197 Blythewood SC Alexander Dawson DB 5’9″ 173 Albany GA Hassan Hammiel DB 5’8″ 160 Southwest Edgecombe NC Randall Haynie DB 6’1″ 180 Cardinal Gibbons FL Jarques McClellion DB 6’0″ 181 American Heritage FL De’Wayne Parker DB 5’10” 160 Gadsden City AL Shanon Reid DB 6’1 207 Dunbar FL Tyrek Bynum DB 6’0″ 175 South Creek NC Micah Byrd-Brown DB 5’8″ 197 Blythewood SC Vusa Moyo DB 6’0″ 175 Dawson Christian Academy GA Mark Orio DB 5’10” 165 Ridgewood FL First Last Position Height Weight School State Tanner Brenneman LB 5’10” 190 Lecanto FL Jaquez Daniels LB 6’3″ 225 Lake Marion SC Christopher Edwards LB 5’11” 220 Farmville Central NC Austin Johnson LB 6’3″ 225 St. Petersburg FL Tah’shim Knight LB 6’0″ 215 Northside Christian FL Connor Landers LB 5’11” 220 Hartselle AL Kirkland McKenzie LB 6’0″ 220 Charles Jordan NC Makenzy Newbill LB 6’0″ 224 South Effingham GA Michael Williams LB 5’10” 233 Orangeburg-Wilkinson SC First Last Position Height Weight School State Sam Veltman TE 6’4″ 230 Indian Rocks Christian FL First Last Position Height Weight School State Austin Brown OL 6’2″ 290 West Wilkes NC Jonathan Vega OL 6’4″ 350 Ridge Community FL Joey Bell OL 6’4″ 250 Central FL Austin Decker OL 6’0″ 270 Sylacauga AL Joey Fallis OL 6’3″ 275 Munroe FL Sean Fitzgerald OL 6’3″ 295 Mount Pleasant MI Luis Lebron OL 6’5 350 Sandalwood FL Aaron Pittmon OL 6’3″ 275 Italy TX Austin Pittmon OL 6’4″ 280 Italy TX Eric Seay OL 6’2″ 303 Monroe GA Cason Setzekorn OL 6’6″ 265 Dawson Christian Academy GA Brandon Williams OL 6’2″ 290 Gaither FL First Last Position Height Weight School State Jonathan Eggers DL 6’1″ 240 East Gaston NC Roman Lockmiller DL 6’1″ 215 McMinn County TN Vergil Stuart DL 6’5″ 205 Eagle View FL Mujahid Turner DL 6’2″ 245 East Chapel Hill NC Tyler Estell DL 6’1″ 365 Pell City AL Nic Huff DL 6’3″ 288 North Surry NC Stone Potts DL 6’0″ 260 Indian Land SC Brandon Terry DL 6’2″ 265 Jean Ribault FL First Last Position Height Weight School State Bryant Wallace K 6’1″ 170 Rogers AL Pressley Harvin P 6’0″ 230 Sumter SC Ben Reeder LS 6’2″ 210 Mann SC Source: BlueGreyFootball.com

Steven Franklin, a defensive end from Glasgow High in Kentucky, was thrilled to have been selected to the game.

"This is a great honor," he told the Glasgow Daily Times. "All the the hard work I put in during the summer and during the season is paying off. There will be a lot of great talent in the Blue-Grey game. I'm looking forward to testing my ability against some of the best players in the nation."

That's a common theme among those who have been chosen to play in the game. Defensive end Russell DeMarco out of Port Clinton, Ohio, can't wait to showcase his abilities, as he told Matthew Horn of the News-Messenger:

I miss football so much. I miss playing. I can showcase what I’ve got against kids from football powers. I can show what I’ve got and people will be surprised. Being from a smaller school, people don’t know what we’ve got. I hope it opens doors for me and future generations at Port Clinton. I think it’s our time and this will help, too. I want everybody to know who Port Clinton is.

After posting 76 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss and 11 sacks as a senior, Franklin will have the opportunity to prove he can hang with the big boys, as he's being recruited by Division II and III schools but will face some FBS-bound talent in the game.

D.J. Mack is one of those top talents. The dual-threat quarterback from Norview High in Virginia is a 3-star prospect and has committed to UCF.

You can see some of his highlights below:

Some teammates will get in on the action as well, like Episcopal (Florida) quarterback Joseph Brunell and receiver Adam Boselli.

Per Steve Williams of Scout, Boselli is committed to North Carolina State, while Brunell is off to Georgetown.

Rasheed Martin, a 3-star running back from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, may well be one of the most explosive players in the contest. The senior ran for 1,439 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, averaging an impressive 7.9 yards per carry.

His highlights below should make it obvious how he tallied so many yards per carry:

That's just a taste of some of the talent that will be on display in this contest, as high-schoolers from across the country match skills against one another and put together more film for colleges to analyze.

Recruiting info courtesy of Scout. You can follow Timothy Rapp on Twitter.