Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Maximilian Philipp and Gedion Zelalem

Arsenal are reportedly battling north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur to try and sign Freiburg attacker Maximilian Philipp. The 22-year-old is said to be available for a mere £3.4 million.

German publication SportBild (h/t Goal.com) reported Arsenal and Tottenham's interest. The report also detailed why both of these Premier League rivals would be so keen: "The 22-year-old is capable of operating across the attacking line, with his versatility and creativity making him a useful asset in the final third of the field."

Philipp is credited with helping Freiburg earn promotion last season. Now his performances in Germany's top flight have the Gunners taking notice, according to the report: "He has netted five times in 13 appearances this season, after helping Freiburg win promotion to the Bundesliga in 2015-16."

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would surely prize Philipp's versatility. Wenger preaches a fluid game with lots of positional rotations in the final third.

The Frenchman also enjoys reshaping players comfortable in one position into starring roles at another. It's something Wenger's most often done up front, where several talented attackers have been converted to strikers.

Thierry Henry did it, as did Robin van Persie, with both players moving to the middle after previous experience on the flanks. This season, Alexis Sanchez has done the same with dazzling results.

Wenger can still develop a raw youngster into a budding star, but the question remains is there room in the present Arsenal squad for another forward?

After all, Sanchez is joined by Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Lucas Perez. Danny Welbeck's recent return from a knee injury has given Wenger yet another option.

There's also players such as Alex Iwobi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who are capable of playing along the front three.

Michael Regan/Getty Images Welbeck's return from injury means Arsenal are far from short of strikers.

Wenger's never been reluctant to load his squads with promising young players, and a modest fee for a rising star in Germany would be a decent investment. However, the Gunners should instead focus their resources on adding to an injury hit midfield and suspect defence.

Dortmund Play Down Gedion Zelalem Links

Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel has played down the idea of signing Arsenal's young playmaker Gedion Zelalem this month. There have been strong rumours linking the Bundesliga club with 19-year-old Zelalem.

However, Tuchel told ESPN FC's Raphael Honigstein (h/t Charlie Phillippe of the Daily Express) he doesn't expect to sign anybody during the winter window, including Zelalem: "Right now? No. Not as far as I'm concerned. I don't think that we add somebody [in January]."

Dortmund were previously said to be in talks with Arsenal regarding a deal for Zelalem, according to the Guardian's David Hytner.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images Zelalem has rarely featured for the Gunners.

Doubts about the youngster's future are curiously timed since the Gunners are suffering through a player shortage in central midfield. Santi Cazorla is a long-term injury absentee, Jack Wilshere is on loan at Bournemouth, while Mohamed Elneny is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Even holding player Francis Coquelin is nursing a hamstring problem. It means Wenger is now heavily reliant on Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey.

Cazorla is the most costly miss since his vision and passing quality keep the ball moving quickly between defence and attack. In this context, it's strange a player with Zelalem's class in possession isn't getting some opportunities in the first team.

A natural schemer, the teenager loves to thread passes between the lines. He impressed mightily during the preseason in 2013 but has barely surfaced since, bar a loan spell with Glasgow Rangers last season.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images Cazorla's eye for a pass has been missed.

Wenger may be wise to keep Zelalem a little longer, though, especially while numbers in the middle remain so thin. The lack of numbers also means if Wenger is going to spend this month, a midfielder should be his priority, rather than another striker.