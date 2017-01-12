Leslie Frazier Reportedly Hired as Bills Defensive Coordinator

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

With Sean McDermott officially announced as the new Buffalo Bills head coach, and it didn't take him long to find a defensive coordinator.

Jamison Hensley of ESPN reported the Bills have hired Minnesota Vikings defensive backs coach as the team's defensive coordinator.

On Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Carolina Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb was also a candidate for the job before Frazier was hired.

While the familiarity with McDermott could help, Frazier's experience would also be useful for a first-time coach. The 57-year-old spent parts of four seasons as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2011 to 2013, earning one playoff appearance.

He has also been a defensive coordinator with the Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals and most recently the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before joining the Ravens staff at the start of the 2016 season.

The Bills finished the 2016 season ranked 19th in yards allowed and 16th in points allowed.