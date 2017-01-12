Alex Ovechkin Tops 1,000 Career Points with 2 Goals Wednesday

Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin tallied two goals in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, becoming the 84th player in NHL history to reach the mark, per ESPN Stats & Info.

According to Sportsnet Stats, Ovechkin is just the 37th player to top 1,000 points with a single franchise and is the 24th-fastest player (880 games played) to the total. He also scored his 203rd career power-play goal in the contest, moving him within one of Wayne Gretzky for 15th-most in NHL history.

Ovechkin's two-goal outing Wednesday was the 111th multi-goal game of his career. He owns the most of that variety since 2005-06, with Sidney Crosby (74) trailing him in second place, per Sportsnet Stats.

The biggest knock on the star winger's career is his lack of a Stanley Cup. While Ovechkin and the Capitals have made the playoffs in eight of the last nine seasons, the club has not even reached the conference finals in that time.

Washington's win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday pushed the team ahead of its rival and into second in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference. Fans have seen this story before, but with the talent on the roster, perhaps 2016-17 will be the year the Capitals finally get over the hump.