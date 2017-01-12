Jim Ross Talks New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega, Possible WWE Signees

Most wrestling fans know Jim Ross as one of the most iconic voices of WWE, but the legend has taken his talents to New Japan Pro Wrestling where he calls the action on AXS TV Friday nights.

Starting Friday, Jan. 13, Ross will be calling the action for New Japan’s biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 11. The event may have taken place on Jan. 4, but AXS TV is airing a four-part replay with Ross and MMA veteran Josh Barnett doing commentary.

In a recent interview promoting AXS TV’s Wrestle Kingdom 11 replays, Ross spoke to Ring Rust Radio about how he approaches calling the action on a show like Wrestle Kingdom 11, his thoughts on top New Japan star Kenny Omega and who he thinks WWE officials should be targeting from the Japanese promotion.

As a veteran of the business who has been able to call some of the biggest matches in history on the grandest stages—look no further than Undertaker’s bouts at WrestleMania—Ross is attempting to treat Wrestle Kingdom 11 with the same gravitas:

I will approach this show not unlike any other major event, no different than how I would approach WrestleMania. I will be prepared as far as my biographical, historical notes and then let the event flow, let it to come to us and try to be an extenuation. Again, the talents are going to play the music and we are going to provide the lyrics.

Coming out of Wrestle Kingdom 11, the biggest story was the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match between Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada. The bout has been heralded by many pundits as one of the greatest matches of all time.

One aspect of the match that was incredibly intriguing and stuck out for hardcore wrestling fans was Omega not using his finisher. While he attempted it on several occasions, he was unable to hit it successfully and managed to protect the move, something Ross appreciates.

“I heard that Omega, who used the One Winged Angel to shoot an angle about three weeks ago on a table, that’s his go to, but he never got to in the match. He attempted to which he should have, but didn’t hit it. He was very smart and kept the One Winged Angel clean.”

In addition to his time behind the announce desk for WWE, he also dealt with talent relations behind the scenes. As part of the job, he analyzed the potential of wrestlers and hired some of the biggest names of the modern era.

When asked to look at the New Japan roster and see who he’d sign to a company today if he had the power, Ross spoke honestly about the kind of talent he’d be looking for and why he’d hire them as soon as possible:

That’s a pretty straightforward question for me. We all have our preferences, likes and dislikes. If I was WWE—and not that they’re not, who knows—I would go after Kenny Omega as soon as he is available. He isn’t going to get any younger. He is 33 years old, so it’s time to go get him. If he has any dreams of getting in the WrestleMania mix, he should do it at 33 rather than 35 in my opinion. He would be my first choice out of the New Japan roster right now. Ricochet is another guy. Will Ospreay. I believe that Cody Rhodes still has an immense upside. With everything he is doing in the independent scene and how he is managing his career, I know his dad would be very proud of him as far as having a booker’s mentality.

Hardcore and casual wrestling fans alike remember the age in wrestling where Ross was calling all of the biggest matches for WWE, and now they can experience that big-fight feel again thanks to AXS TV’s coverage of Wrestle Kingdom 11.

For those who already watched the event with Kevin Kelly and Steve Corino calling the action on New Japan World, it will be interesting to hear the different takes from a veteran like Ross and a wrestler like Barnett who performed in New Japan.

Despite being a taped replay of Wrestle Kingdom 11, Ross will help make AXS TV’s coverage of the event something all wrestling fans can enjoy.

