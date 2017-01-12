Josh Mauro Re-Signs with Cardinals: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed defensive lineman Josh Mauro to a two-year contract Thursday, per Darren Urban of the team's official website.

Mauro was set to become a restricted free agent, but Arizona elected to keep him in the fold.

Agent Steve Caric shared an image of Mauro signing the deal:

A big congrats to Caric Sports Management client @JustJoshin90 on signing a contract extension with the @AZCardinals today! #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/xCwKC6K3Dc — Steve Caric (@Caricsportsmgt) January 12, 2017

Urban noted the Cardinals have until March 9 to re-sign their own free agents before the leaguewide free-agency period starts. Mauro was one of 22 potential re-signings for the team and one of three scheduled restricted free agents along with kicker Chandler Catanzaro and tight end Darren Fells.

According to Urban, Arizona initially signed Mauro from the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad in 2014. He played in just five games that season but appeared in 29 over the next two years.

Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official website called Mauro "an unsung part of the defensive line rotation" and a "good player to lock up."

While Mauro didn't notch any sacks in 2016, Urban noted that was largely because he came out in passing situations. He was more of a run-stuffing lineman, while players such as Markus Golden, Chandler Jones and Calais Campbell racked up the sacks.

Pro-Football-Reference.com credited Mauro with 32 tackles in the 2016 season, which set a career high after he tallied just 21 combined over the previous two years.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 57.8 grade on its free-agency tracker, but he is just 25 years old and showed notable improvement in his third season with the team.

If he continues that ascension over the next two years, Arizona will be rewarded for its investment while retaining one of the primary pieces of a defense that finished the 2016 season second in the NFL in total yards allowed.