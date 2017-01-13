5 Steps to Ensure Dean Ambrose Isn't Lost in WWE WrestleMania 33 Shuffle

Royal Rumble 2017 is right around the corner on Jan. 29, and WWE WrestleMania 33 isn't far behind. Several stars from both Raw and SmackDown Live are hungry to solidify their spots on the grandest card of the year, including Dean Ambrose.

From winning the WWE Championship to being the premier pick for SmackDown Live in the WWE draft, Ambrose had a strong 2016 from start to finish. He also had the honor of facing Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred bout at WrestleMania 32, and although fans labeled their match a disappointment, few people can say they have faced The Beast Incarnate on such a stage.

At the time, however, WWE was running short on star power with the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton and Seth Rollins out injured, which forced officials to call upon midcard competitors to fill out the top of the card.

With each of the aforementioned athletes now healthy, that might not bode well for Ambrose at this year's Show of Shows.

Granted, The Lunatic Fringe has been a prominent fixture on Tuesday nights over the past several months, but Cena has since surpassed him as the top babyface on the program. Ambrose is embroiled in a ruthless rivalry with The Miz, but it's unknown how long that will last.

As the new intercontinental champion, Ambrose should not be an afterthought at WWE's biggest event of the year, and thus here are five ways to ensure he isn't lost in the WrestleMania shuffle.