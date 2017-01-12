Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: 2017 Spanish Copa del Rey Leg 2 Score and Reaction

Real Madrid salvaged a 3-3 draw at Sevilla on Thursday, securing a 6-3 aggregate win to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. In the process, they set a new Spanish record of 40 games unbeaten in all competitions.

The home side took the lead in the 10th minute due to a Danilo own goal, before the match caught alight in the second period.

After the break, a stunning solo goal from Marco Asensio gave Madrid a vital away goal, although Stevan Jovetic hit back straight away on his debut for the club and Vicente Iborra grabbed a third. However, a late Sergio Ramos penalty settled any nerves for the visitors, before Karim Benzema struck in injury time to keep their unbeaten status intact.

The dramatic draw means Madrid have bettered the mark set by the 2014-15 Barcelona team, who put together 39 games without defeat.

With a three-goal deficit to make up, Sevilla needed to start this one well. And they got a goal to enliven those in attendance in somewhat comical fashion.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images Danilo's mistake gave Sevilla the lead.

Pablo Sarabia fizzed a dangerous ball into the box for Sevilla, and Danilo flung himself at it in an attempt to clear his lines. However, he contrived to head the ball past Kiko Casilla into his own net. Per Ben Hayward of Goal, the right-back hasn’t enjoyed a particularly prosperous spell with Los Blancos:

Reminder that Danilo played every minute of every Real Madrid defeat last season... — Ben Hayward (@bghayward) January 12, 2017

Sevilla were emboldened by the opener and pinned back Zinedine Zidane’s changed side, with Wissam Ben Yedder causing the European champions plenty of problems.

Indeed, without Cristiano Ronaldo up top, Los Blancos were short of a focal point in the final third, too. Mariano and Alvaro Morata were both finding it difficult to get into the game, with Toni Kroos coming closest for the visitors with a shot that just whistled wide.

Sid Lowe of the Guardian praised the hosts at half-time but suggested that, with two more goals needed to force extra-time, they may pay for their profligacy:

HT 1-0. Good start from Sevilla but wonder if having got just one goal, the comeback chance has gone(?). Feels like RM will prob score too — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) January 12, 2017

That assessment proved to be correct, as the visitors had their away goal within three minutes of the restart thanks to some stunning work from Asensio.

There didn’t appear to be too much danger on when the youngster picked the ball up near his own penalty area, but the 20-year-old ate up the ground in front of him, outstripping the Sevilla defence, shrugging off a couple of challenges and finishing through David Soria's legs.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images Asensio scored a superb equaliser.

As noted by Dermot Corrigan of ESPN FC, it was the type of goal some of Asensio’s illustrious team-mates would have been proud of:

Asensio already shown this season he has a knack for scoring great goals, but didnt expect a Bale / old style Ronaldo 80 yard gallop... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017

Still, Sevilla weren’t done, and four minutes later, they were in front again. Jovetic, on just before the break for his debut, met Sergio Escudero’s cross emphatically on the volley to give the home side their second of the day.

With three more goals needed, there was still a mountain to climb for the home side. They continued to create chances, though, with Jovetic bringing a fine save from Casilla before Ben Yedder headed off target under no pressure.

CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images Goals from Jovetic and Iborra gave Sevilla hope.

Then, just as hopes were beginning to fade, Iborra gave Sevilla more impetus 16 minutes from time. The captain reacted quickest after Casilla spilled the ball into the danger area, and suddenly, just two were needed.

However, any faint hopes of a memorable comeback were ended when Matias Kranevitter felled Casemiro in the Sevilla area and a penalty was awarded. Ramos, a former Sevilla man, stepped up confidently, dinking his effort down the middle to leave the 'keeper looking a little foolish.

Per Phil Kitromilides of Real Madrid TV, the centre-back has been pretty prolific since joining Madrid:

Sergio Ramos 64th Real Madrid goal. 6th this season. — Phil Kitromilides (@PhilKitro) January 12, 2017

With the tie over, priorities shifted, as Madrid pushed forward for an equaliser that would make history. And with the home side looking leggy in stoppage time, Benzema bundled his way beyond three defenders and saw his deflected shot beat Soria.

As noted by Kevin Egan of beIN Sports, the Madrid team showcased brilliant spirit to get through this contest undefeated:

That Real Madrid 'never give up' mentality is alive & kicking under Zidane. They rode their luck at times, but this side is relentless. — Kevin Egan (@kev_egan) January 12, 2017

Madrid had their nose put out of joint here by a vibrant Sevilla side, although nothing more. While there were times when the hosts built momentum, Zidane never cut a frustrated figure on the sidelines; you sense he will be delighted with the way his team dealt with pressure and then came on strong late in the game.

Fascinatingly, these two sides will meet once again at the same venue on Sunday, this time in what is one of the most crucial La Liga contests of the season. Should Sevilla better Madrid at the second attempt, they’ll close to within one point of the league leaders, who have played a game fewer.

Reaction

Injured Madrid forward Gareth Bale praised the performance of the Los Blancos side on his Twitter account:

What a game tonight! And through to the next round of the Copa Del Rey 👌🏼#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/CgPsehEJ63 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) January 12, 2017

Afterwards, Zidane paid tribute to the determination of his players and also suggested abuse aimed at Ramos from the home crowd was unfair, per Corrigan:

Zidane "In the end we believed we could get a draw, and we did it. But we deserve to go through over the two legs." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017

Zidane “We suffered a lot, against very good players, who do everything rapidly, with fans who push hard." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017