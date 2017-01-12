Matt Burke Named Dolphins DC: Latest Contract Details, Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Miami Dolphins announced Thursday they have promoted linebackers coach Matt Burke to the role of defensive coordinator.

Burke takes over for former defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was announced as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, Burke was always the contingency plan should Joseph take a head coaching gig.

Albert Breer of NFL.com elaborated on that plan:

Mentioned this in my notes last week ... One reason Gase worked to get Matt Burke out of Cincy was bc he knew he could lose VJ quickly. https://t.co/f94Fna0pCR — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2017

The Dolphins hired Burke in January 2016. The 40-year-old previously served as a linebackers coach with the Cincinnati Bengals (2014-15) and Detroit Lions (2009-13).

Burke will take over a defense that finished 15th in passing yards (242.2), 30th in rushing yards (140.4) and 18th in points allowed per game (23.8). Burke will be familiar with the team's shortcomings, as he led a linebacker group that dealt with injuries to starters Kiko Alonso, Jelani Jenkins and Koa Misi while playing short-handed for much of the year.



Head coach Adam Gase was pleased with Burke's leadership, as he noted in November, per Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post:

Matt has done a good job as far as getting those guys ready. Whoever’s available … He has had a couple situations where we’ve gone into some games where we’re one guy away from really having some issues in a game. Those guys have toughed out some things that a lot of position groups would be frustrated with and a lot of coaches would struggle with.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post offered more on Burke's personality:

Someone who has worked w new Miami Dolphins DC Matt Burke: "Intense. Detailed. Aggressive." — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 12, 2017

Burke will have some talented players to work with, led by defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but the Dolphins will undergo major changes on the defensive side of the ball, with defensive end Andre Branch, safety Michael Thomas, strong safety Bacarri Rambo and Jenkins, among others, all set to hit free agency.

