Vince Young Sentenced on DWI Charges: Latest Details and Comments

Former NFL quarterback Vince Young was sentenced to 18 months' probation Thursday after pleading no contest in a case related to a 2016 arrest for DWI in Texas.

Ryan Autullo of the Austin American-Statesman reported Travis County Judge Elisabeth Earle also fined Young $300 and ordered him to complete 60 hours of community service. In addition, he must attend a class for drunk driving and have a device added to his car that won't allow it to start if alcohol is detected on his breath.

Claire Ricke of KXAN noted the former University of Texas standout was pulled over in January 2016 after officers observed him respond slowly to a green light, drift in lanes and fail to use his turn signal. He admitted to having three or four bottles of beer but refused initial breath and blood tests.

Police involved in the traffic stop called him "uncooperative and polite" in the affidavit. They detected the odor of alcohol and stated he couldn't provide them with the approximate time, per Ricke.

Updated court records showed his blood alcohol content was at least twice the legal limit following the arrest, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Young posted a message on his Facebook page after the incident last year:

The two-time Pro Bowler and 2005 Heisman Trophy finalist retired from the NFL after the Cleveland Browns released him in 2014. Most of his success at the pro level came with the Tennessee Titans, who selected him third overall in the 2006 draft.

More recently, the 33-year-old has held a position at his alma mater. ESPN.com reported Texas allowed Young to maintain his position of promoting diversity and community engagement for the school, a role that comes with an annual salary of around $100,000.