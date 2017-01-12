Manchester United Transfer News: Memphis Depay Bid Reportedly Rejected

Manchester United have reportedly rejected a bid from Lyon for winger Memphis Depay. Sky Sports News HQ reported the Ligue 1 club's rebuffed move for the Netherlands international:

BREAKING: Sky sources: Manchester Utd reject bid from Lyon for forward Memphis Depay: https://t.co/ldHGmUWO4r #SSNHQ pic.twitter.com/quzepLxkv0 — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) January 12, 2017

United are keen to move Depay on, but the Old Trafford club are set to demand a big fee, according to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports News:

Manchester United reject Lyon bid for Memphis Depay. United want permanent transfer and big chunk of £25m they paid for him — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) January 12, 2017

However, the Red Devils' hopes of recouping that level of money may be difficult, given there isn't a large queue forming to sign Depay. In fact, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reported Lyon are the only club willing to take the 22-year-old wide forward on a permanent basis.

Ogden provided details on what Lyon's offer may look like: "Lyon have reportedly offered substantially less than United's £15m valuation of a player signed from PSV Eindhoven for £25m in June 2015, and while senior figures at the English club will not disclose the size of Lyon's bid, sources confirmed it does not come close to matching United's desired price tag."

Should United take whatever they can get for Depay? Yes No Submit Vote vote to see results Should United take whatever they can get for Depay? Yes 0.0%

No 100.0% Total votes: 1

United may be prepared to dig their heels in over Depay's next club. The Reds have already knocked back a loan approach for the misfiring Dutchman from Porto, according to the London Evening Standard (h/t Lewis Winter of the Daily Star).

Winter noted United manager Jose Mourinho is keen to make any sale of Depay a permanent one. It makes sense since Mourinho hasn't handed the former PSV Eindhoven ace a single start in any competition this season, per WhoScored.com.

It's tough to argue with Mourinho's stance, as Depay has disappointed since moving to United for £31 million in 2015. Despite being blessed with pace, trickery and an eye for goal, end product and a consistent work rate have eluded Depay during his time in the Premier League.

Clive Mason/Getty Images Mourinho hasn't called on Depay often.

With homegrown youngsters Jesse Lingard (24) and Marcus Rashford (19) available, Mourinho has hungrier, more productive options for the flanks.

If Lyon raise their bid even a fraction, United should abandon their pursuit of maximum value and cut ties with one of their most disappointing signings.