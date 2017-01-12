Joey Porter Assault Charges Dropped Following Arrest: Latest Comments, Reaction

The Allegheny County District Attorney's office announced Thursday it will not be pursuing aggravated assault or resisting arrest charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter.

In a statement provided to TribLive.com, the office said Porter would be charged with disorderly conduct and public drunkenness summary offenses:

Today our office was able to view surveillance video showing multiple angles of the events that led to the arrest of Steelers coach Joey Porter. Following that review, it is the position of the office that the only charges supported by the video are summary disorderly conduct and summary public drunkenness. Our office will proceed on those charges, and barring any additional evidence that is brought forward, we will withdraw the other charges at the appropriate time.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported with the reduced charges, Porter is expected to return to coaching soon.

Porter, 39, was arrested outside a Pittsburgh bar Sunday after the Steelers' Wild Card Round win over the Miami Dolphins. He was initially charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, simple assault on a doorman, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass and public drunkenness.

According to the original police report, an officer approached Porter when he was arguing with a doorman at The Flats bar. The person working at the bar refused to allow Porter entry, leading to Porter allegedly grabbing the doorman and lifting him from the ground.

The police officer who filed the report then grabbed Porter, who then grabbed the officer by the wrists. He was then handcuffed after initially refusing, and he was charged on multiple counts, including the felony aggravated assault.

After reviewing footage of the incident, the district attorney's office determined Porter's actions did not warrant an assault charge against either individual. The Steelers placed Porter on leave ahead of their divisional-round matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"We have been and will continue to be in communication with the NFL as is required by the Personal Conduct Policy," a team statement read. "Pending further review, Joey Porter has been placed on leave. At this time, we will move forward with our preparations for the Divisional Round playoff game at Kansas City."

Porter, who played linebacker for the Steelers from 1999-2006, has been a defensive assistant under head coach Mike Tomlin since 2014. He currently works as the team's outside linebackers coach.

The team has not said whether the lessened charges would lead to Porter's reinstatement.

