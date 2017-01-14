Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Sevilla will try to slow Real Madrid's momentum in La Liga when the two sides meet at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday. Los Blancos top the table, but Sevilla are just four points behind, albeit having played a game more than the leaders.

The psychological edge could be with Los Merengues after recent events in the Copa del Rey. Real thrashed Sevilla 6-3 in the last 16 of the cup, including coming back to draw 3-3 in the second leg in Sevilla on Thursday.

The result gave Real the record for the longest unbeaten run in Spanish football, per OptaJose:

Los Blancos have the strength in depth to repeat the trick in the league. Yet manager Zinedine Zidane will also be wary of a Sevilla side loaded with creative talents who can beat anybody on their day.

Zidane will still be without Gareth Bale, but there's some positive news on the Welsh forward's eventual return from ankle surgery. Wales national team manager Chris Coleman recently described how Bale is on track to be fit again by March, per BBC Wales Sport.

Being without Bale is always a problem. but Real aren't shot of match-winners up top. Zidane knows he can rely on Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for goals.

Bale is still out, along with key centre-back Pepe, according to Real's official site. The same source also noted how attacking midfielders James Rodriguez and Isco worked alone.

Nacho and Raphael Varane have filled in admirably for Pepe and Sergio Ramos, but Los Blancos are stouter with more experience at the heart of the back four. Meanwhile, both James and Isco have proved their worth in recent matches.

40 - Real Madrid have surpassed the best ever unbeaten run by a La Liga side in all competitions (30W 10D). Legend pic.twitter.com/Gj3hQYlxG7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2017

The former scored twice in the first leg against Sevilla, while Isco also netted a brace in the 5-0 win over Granada last time out.

OLIVIER MORIN/Getty Images Having Ramos and Pepe together would make Real even stronger.

As for Sevilla, manager Jorge Sampaoli is set to welcome back midfield men Steven N'Zonzi and Franco Vazquez to the side that drew in the cup, per Graham Hunter in the Daily Record.

However, Sampaoli may not appreciate attacking midfielder Samir Nasri's latest comments. The on-loan Manchester City man recently expressed his desire to play for Zidane at Real, per an interview with Onze Mondial (h/t FourFourTwo).

One attacker Sampaoli may be able to count on is new arrival Stevan Jovetic. Sevilla have added the classy Montenegrin forward on loan from Serie A side Inter Milan.

There's an option to make Jovetic's deal permanent. It's one Sampaoli may be convinced into taking since Jovetic boasts the technique and flair to unlock any defence.

Creating enough chances for Sevilla to close the gap on Real at the top of the table would be the perfect way for Jovetic to audition for a permanent stay in Sevilla.

However, Los Merengues are no longer easy to beat. After all, nobody has managed to do it in 40 matches.

Zidane's squad is still too loaded not to come away from one of Real's more testing fixtures with at least a point.