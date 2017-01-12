NBA All-Star Game 2017: LeBron James, Stephen Curry Lead 2nd Voting Results

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

As the NBA All-Star Game approaches February 19, the league has released updated fan voting with LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors as the top two vote-getters.

Here are the full updated standings, per the NBA All-Star Twitter account:

James and Curry are the NBA's two biggest stars right now, so their presence atop the fan voting is hardly a surprise.

It's also not surprising Kyrie Irving leads Eastern Conference guards and Kevin Durant is tops among Western Conference frontcourt players. Irving hit the game-winning shot in Game 7 of last year's NBA Finals and has been better this season, averaging a career-high 23.8 points per game.

Durant has made a seamless transition to the Warriors, leading the team with 26 points per game and 7.7 win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com.

One notable standout is Russell Westbrook. He leads the NBA in scoring at 31 points per game and is averaging a triple-double, but he finds himself trailing Curry and James Harden among guards in the Western Conference.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, Westbrook and Harden have been dominating on the court like nobody else in the NBA:

NBA Triple-Doubles This Season

Russell Westbrook 17

James Harden 11



Rest of the NBA 17 pic.twitter.com/AOrfodydl9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 11, 2017

That stat came out prior to Wednesday night's games when Westbrook put up another triple-double.

The surprising amount of love for Zaza Pachulia shows no sign of slowing down. The Warriors center, whose 5.5 points and 5.7 rebounds per game are his lowest marks since the 2010-11 season, is closer to Westbrook's vote total than Kawhi Leonard is to Pachulia.

Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle did throw some water on the Pachulia fire that is burning in the All-Star ballot box:

Again, All Star starters this year are chosen based on fans, players and media votes. Pachulia will not be on the team. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 12, 2017

In the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee Bucks breakout star Giannis Antetokounmpo has more than double the votes of the No. 3 frontcourt choice (Kevin Love).

Unfortunately, due to the abundance of talent in the east right now, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is struggling in his quest to get votes so he can go on a date with his celebrity crush.

The 22-year-old Embiid seems likely to make the roster with a strong debut season, averaging 19.4 points and 7.5 rebounds, but his fantastic social media presence hasn't done enough to elevate him to the heights of Antetokounmpo.

This year's NBA All-Star festivities will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. The game will cap off a weekend that showcases the league's best and brightest stars in events like the Rising Stars Challenge and celebrity game.