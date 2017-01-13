Ranking the Top 10 Men's Players Ahead of the 2017 Australian Open

The northern-hemisphere winter just got warmer for tennis fans who tune into summer at the 2017 Australian Open. World No. 1 Andy Murray looks to win his first title Down Under, but rival Novak Djokovic is looking for his seventh championship at his favorite major.
Other talented contenders will be formidable challengers with title aspirations of their own. The draw is sprinkled with legends, hard-nosed veterans and cutting-edge youngsters who all bring their weapons to the year's first Grand Slam venue.
Will it be a shocking return to glory for Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal? Is Nick Kyrgios ready to give his home country a great run? Is Murray about ready to put his stamp on his own age of dominance? Or will Djokovic keep Melbourne in the palm of his ruling fist?
Our countdown differs from the ATP rankings because it is not an accumulation of a year's points on the tour. Instead, we rank the players according to their chances to win the Australian Open, placing the most weight on each player's recent momentum, skills on Melbourne's Plexicushion hard courts and potential opponents from the draw.