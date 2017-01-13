Ranking the Top 10 Men's Players Ahead of the 2017 Australian Open

The last time Federer competed on tour, he lost a tight five-set semifinal battle at Wimbledon to Milos Raonic. Unfortunately, the Swiss maestro had to bow out of the remainder of the 2016 tennis season because of a knee injury.

He makes his return with the No. 17 ranking and a lot of questions about how quickly he can regain his best form.

Does he still have his graceful quickness and offensive smoothness? Can he recover between the grind of multiple matches over two weeks? Will he be the Roger Federer we saw one year ago?

At his peak (2004-07), Federer dominated the Australian Open for three titles and gained his fourth and final title in 2010, the only one on the current Plexicushion surface.

The groundstrokes sit up longer for his opponent and the pace is a little slower than he would like late in his career. He's going to have to serve big and compensate with the kind of net effectiveness he had under former coach Stefan Edberg.

The Australian Open draw will also be an extreme challenge because of his lower ranking. He is slated to face a couple of qualifiers, which could present a hot, motivated player who wants to pull off a career highlight. By the third round, he could meet Tomas Berdych, although the Czech has been Federer's bunny in recent years.

Federer might then have to deal with No. 5 seed Kei Nishikori in the fourth round, with Murray in the on-deck circle for the quarterfinals. That's as tough as it gets.

Projection: Fourth Round