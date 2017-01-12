Shawn Michaels Says He Has No Plans to Wrestle Again in TMZ Exclusive

Shawn Michaels last competed at WrestleMania XXVI in 2010, and the Heartbreak Kid revealed Thursday he has no plans to resume his wrestling career.

As seen in the following video, HBK rejected the idea of having another match in an interview with TMZ Sports:

When asked about performing in a WWE ring again, Michaels responded: "No, not if I can help it."

The 51-year-old WWE Hall of Famer is constantly bombarded with questions about coming out of retirement, and that has been especially true lately since the Royal Rumble will be held in his hometown of San Antonio on Jan. 29.

Michaels appeared on the Jan. 9 edition of Monday Night Raw, and while he did get physical by hitting Rusev with Sweet Chin Music, he was primarily there to promote his upcoming movie, The Resurrection of Gavin Stone.

The Showstopper always prided himself on turning in performances nobody else could match, and he was true to that until the end of his in-ring career, as he and The Undertaker put on a classic bout at WrestleMania XXVI.

Although it was a losing effort for Mr. WrestleMania, he did what many athletes are unable to do by going out on top of his game.

Michaels does have involvement with WWE, as Triple H revealed on a November conference call he is currently working with NXT talent at the WWE Performance Center, according to Sean Rueter of CagesideSeats.com.

That should allow one of the all-time greats to continue leaving his handprint on the WWE product, but he seems understandably satisfied with everything he accomplished as a wrestler.

