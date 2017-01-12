WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of January 9

Credit: WWE.com
It isn't WrestleMania season without a scandal or two to end the second week of the new year, and WWE has plenty of them.

From Ryback calling out John Cena to Cena seemingly calling upon Kenny Omega, several stories generated thousands of comments on social media and, more importantly, created buzz around WWE.

As the Royal Rumble approaches on Jan. 29, a possible second victory for The Undertaker could set up a very interesting WrestleMania main event, but with Mick Foley's hip surgery seemingly on the horizon, will the hardcore legend even be part of the festivities? 

