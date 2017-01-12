WWE's Most Controversial and Shocking Stories for the Week of January 9

Ryback's "it's not fair!" tour continued, as WWE Superstar John Cena became the latest former co-worker to enter the Big Guy's crosshairs.

Ryback has used his Conversations with the Big Guy (h/t Wrestling Inc) podcast as a sounding board for criticism of the WWE. Subjects of his wrath have included with Triple H, Cena, Vince McMahon and CM Punk, among others.

The former intercontinental champion was far from complimentary toward Cena, calling him a poison:

John's blocked on my Twitter. I blocked him, he's legit [blocked], I blocked him a long time [ago]. He [has] been a piece of s--t to me since Day One. And people, the guy, I was nothing but nice and respectful to him and I know Alex Riley just came out and [admitted he had issues with Cena] and when people hear what really happened with that, they're going to lose their s--t.

Ryback is referring to a reported incident from 2012 that described undisclosed tension between Ryback and Riley. Riley recently told Jim Ross on the Ross Report (h/t Wrestling Inc) that he felt the incident with Cena changed the trajectory of his career:

I'll put it this way. There was an incident and it certainly changed the path of my career. I don't want to discuss it right now, but I will one day for sure. I will one day. It was a tough situation at times, I guess we can leave it at that.

Former WWE Superstar Tyler Reks commented on Riley's negative relationship with Cena during an "Ask Me Anything" interview with Reddit (h/t Wrestling Inc) in 2015, saying:

It's completely against the wrestler code to ever go through another wrestler's bag. One day, Riley walked into an empty locker room and Cena was just going through his bag. He found some pre-workout vitamins and b---hed him out for taking supplements, asking if he 'thinks this is ok.' Like, he was looking for a reason to get him fired.

It'll be interesting to see what Riley adds to this revived controversy, but from the sounds of it, he may have some sinister accusations to level against Cena.