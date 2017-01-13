The Top 2017 Worst-to-First Candidates

It's easy to sit back and laugh at the optimism shared by fans of some of the sporting world's worst teams.

But every year, examples of those bottom-feeding teams shooting right up to the top of the standings persists. Though small in number, it helps explain why fans of even the most downtrodden franchises hit offseasons and subsequent seasons with a rekindled sense of hope.

The NFL served up a good example this season—the rest of the NFC East probably got a hearty chuckle out of the Dallas Cowboys' last-place finish at 4-12 in 2015. One year later, the Cowboys own the division at 13-3.

It's one example of how things have to get worse before they can get better. So though some struggling teams look lost in a purgatory of sorts, remember a turnaround could happen almost without notice.

America loves nothing more than a good underdog and a comeback story. The following eight teams provide both this year and beyond.