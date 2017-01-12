BDO World Darts Championship 2017: Thursday Scores and Results from Lakeside

Reigning men's champion Scott Waites came from behind to beat Mark McGeeney 4-2 on Thursday to secure his place in the quarter-finals of the BDO World Darts Championship.

Waites, seeded sixth, trailed 2-0 in the contest, although he found his form to eventually grab a comfortable victory in the afternoon session.

Elsewhere, there was a big win for third-seed Aileen de Graaf, who knocked out 2016 champion and 10-time winner Trina Gulliver 2-0; De Graaf will play second-seed Lisa Ashton in the semi-finals after she beat Fallon Sherrock.

Here's a look at results so far from Lakeside, the matches still to come on Thursday and a recap of how the action has panned out so far.

BDO World Darts Championship: Thursday Results and Schedule Afternoon Session (6) Scott Waites 4-2 (11) Mark McGeeney (3) Aileen de Graaf 2-0 (6) Trina Gulliver (2) Lisa Ashton 2-0 (7) Fallon Sherrock Evening Session (8) Darius Labanauskas vs. Krzysztof Ratajski (3) Danny Noppert vs. (14) Richard Veenstra (8) Corrine Hammond vs. Casey Gallagher (5) Lorraine Winstanley vs. (4) Anastasia Dobromyslova Flashscore.com

Afternoon Session Recap

Having won this title for the second time in his career last season, Waites cut a determined figure in his tournament opener against Dennis Harbour without really reaching his best; the same issues were on show against 11th-seed McGeeney, who made the champion pay.

Indeed, the underdog raced into a 2-0 lead, and with Waites well out of sorts, it looked to be a long way back for the champion.

As noted by the PDC's Dan Dawson, Waites' chances of moving into the next round were hanging by a thread at one point:

Waites into the lead for the first time, having survived darts for a 3-0 in sets deficit.

He is quite good at darts, tbf. — Dan Dawson (@DanDartsDawson) January 12, 2017

However, McGeeney was not ruthless enough when those opportunities came and allowed the sixth seed to get a foothold in the contest. Then, at 2-2 and with momentum behind him, Waites looked like the only potential winner.

Afterwards, Waites said he felt fortunate to have made it through having fallen behind early on in the contest:

The highlight of the day in the women's draw was always set to be the match between Gulliver and De Graaf, with the former seeking a remarkable 11th crown. However, De Graaf brought her best to the oche on the day and secured her second semi-final berth in as many years.

Having been beaten by Gulliver in the semi-final in 2016, it was no surprise to see the Dutchwoman so relieved after the contest, per Channel 4:

The win set up a mouthwatering semi-final with second seed Lisa Ashton, who found a wonderful rhythm to get the better of Sherrock 2-0.

The two-time world champion was much the better player in this one and posted a superior average to De Graaf on the day. If the second seed showcases the same standards again in the last four, she's going to be very difficult to prevent from progressing into the final.

Evening session recap to follow…