Copa Del Rey 2017: Final Round of 16 Results and Quarter-Final Draw Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Real Madrid made Spanish football history by stretching their lengthy unbeaten run to a record 40 matches after a 3-3 draw against Sevilla in the 2017 Copa del Rey at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Goals from Stevan Jovetic, Vicente Iborra and an own goal from Danilo weren't enough to send Sevilla through to the quarter-final. Not after Marco Asensio scored a superb solo goal.

Not after Sevilla old boy Sergio Ramos rubbed salt into the wounds by chipping in a late penalty, before substitute Karim Benzema equalised to complete a 6-3 aggregate win and book Real's place in the quarter-final.

OptaJose confirmed Los Blancos' record:

Celta Vigo and Eibar also confirmed their places in the last eight. Celta won 2-1 in Balaidos to complete a 6-2 aggregate win and send struggling Valencia crashing out.

Meanwhile, Eibar only needed a goalless draw at the Ipurua Municipal Stadium to see off Osasuna. Like Real, Eibar had already won 3-0 in the first leg.

Here are the results from Thursday's second-leg fixtures:

40 - Real Madrid have surpassed the best ever unbeaten run by a La Liga side in all competitions (30W 10D). Legend pic.twitter.com/Gj3hQYlxG7 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 12, 2017

Recap

There won't be many better games this season than Real and Sevilla's second-leg tussle. It was chances galore for both sides, but the hosts took the lead when Danilo bundled into his own net and new boy Jovetic scored on his debut.

In between, the increasingly promising Asensio scored a quite remarkable goal. ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan described the 20-year-old Spaniard's moment of magic:

Copa del Rey 2017 Round 0f 16 Results: Thursday Scores Home Score Away Celta Vigo 2-1 Valencia Eibar 0-0 Osasuna Sevilla 3-3 Real Madrid BBC Sport

Sevilla spurned a host of golden opportunities to go two in front after Jovetic's goal. The on-loan Inter Milan man couldn't complete his brace, while Wissam Ben Yedder was also off the mark before Iborra finally netted Sevilla's third.

It should've been game over and record out of sight, but Real have true resolve. Ramos was unerring from the spot on the ground where he used to play, with Corrigan describing his deft finish:

Asensio already shown this season he has a knack for scoring great goals, but didnt expect a Bale / old style Ronaldo 80 yard gallop... — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017

There was still time for Benzema to come off the bench and equalise. In the process, the Frenchman ensured his name will enter the record books.

Goals from Giuseppe Rossi and Pione Sisto staked Celta into a winning position. Sisto's finish in the 93rd minute cancelled out Vinicius Araujo's equaliser for Los Che.

3-2. Ramos panenkas in the penalty in front of his old club / home town fans. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) January 12, 2017

Celta manager Eduardo Berizzo has a squad brimming with attacking quality. Being able to call on forwards as gifted as Sisto and Rossi is a great bonus for a boss who can also start Iago Aspas and John Guidetti.

Having a cerebral playmaker like Marcelo Diaz supplying the chances, means Celta have the firepower to produce some upsets in the rest of the tournament.

Eibar can't match Celta's flair in the final third, but this is a team that is tough and resourceful enough to thrive in a cup format. Their solidity at the back was made obvious during what was a dour affair against Osasuna, according to OptaJose:

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images Sisto was on the scoresheet.

There are enough teams left capable of surprising the doubters, upsetting the odds and lifting the cup. However, Real's depth of talent has to make them favourites in a competition where the top clubs are sure to continue rotating.