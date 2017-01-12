WWE NXT: Updated Prospect Rankings and Analysis, Predictions for Week of Jan. 12

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The hard-hitters took the stage on Wednesday's WWE NXT.

During the developmental brand's return to Full Sail University, Elias Samson took a jobber to task. Oney Lorcan knocked around Andrade "Cien" Almas. And Dash Wilder issued his usual doses of bruises and reddened flesh.

These bruisers most impressed, thanks in large part to physicality.

Samson, Lorcan and Wilder aren't among NXT's top prospects, but they have all looked good of late. Each elevated his stock on Wednesday night, one clubbing blow at a time.

Who has the best all-around package of skills? Who is most ready to thrive on the main roster?

The following is a look at where Samson and his peers rank as NXT's top talents. The prospects' ring work, mic skills, charisma, size and look determined where they all ended up on the list.

Male Wrestlers

NXT Male Prospect Rankings (Top 20) Rank Wrestler Height/Weight Notes 1. Shinsuke Nakamura 6'2", 229 lbs Top-tier in-ring performer, highly charismatic, inconsistent on interviews thus far. 2. Samoa Joe 6'2", 279 lbs Compelling heel, versatile in the ring, NXT's best talker, intimidating. 3. Scott Dawson 5'10", 224 lbs Believable heel, excellent striker, long list of standout matches. 4. Johnny Gargano 5'10", 190 lbs Smooth, athletic, strong babyface. 5. Bobby Roode 6'0", 235 lbs Experience shows, good promos, having fun with gimmick, dependable overall. 6. Tye Dillinger 6'3", 223 lbs Improved intensity, great connection with crowd, fun energy, in the midst of hot streak in the ring. 7. Hideo Itami 5'9", 182 lbs Has to regain momentum after latest injury, skilled striker, excellent in the ring, highly athletic. 8. Eric Young 6'0", 224 lbs Thriving as Sanity leader, skilled storyteller, strong presence. 9. Austin Aries 5'9", 202 lbs 205 Live announcing work showcased verbal skills, excellent in-ring technician, smooth offense. 10. Tommaso Ciampa 5'11", 210 lbs Fierce bruiser, good facial expressions, strong striker. 11. Andrade Almas 5'9", 222 lbs Finding groove at NXT, strong striker, athletic, growing into heel role. 12. Dash Wilder 5'10", 222 lbs Excels in tag team role, good bruiser, below-average on the mic. 13. Roderick Strong 5'10", 211 lbs Crisp ring work, varied in-ring arsenal, struggling to stand out. 14. No Way Jose 6'3", 245 lbs Great potential, natural athlete, explosive offense, keeps progressing. 15. Shane Thorne 6'1", 200 lbs Athletic, good presence, marketable look, not yet an elite babyface. 16. Oney Lorcan 6'1", 190 lbs Compelling striker, good intensity, unproven on the mic. 17. Alexander Wolfe 6'2", 231 lbs Good bruiser, solid striking, making good use of Sanity gimmick. 18. Elias Samson 6'0", 217 lbs Improving overall, growing more comfortable as heel, good aggression. 19. Rezar 6'4", 308 lbs Raw, excellent intensity, learning monster-heel role. 20. Nick Miller 6'1", 230 lbs Powerful, solid ring work, hasn't stood out yet personality-wise. WWE.com, Cagematch.net

Prospects just outside the top 20: Tucker Knight, Buddy Murphy, Akam

The Rise of The Drifter

Fans may be too busy chanting for him to leave to notice it, but Samson has quietly improved. The Drifter has leaned on aggression and hammering strikes to deliver better performances of late.

On Wednesday night, Samson took on Jonathan Cruz in a squash match.

The guitar-playing heel toyed with and blasted the jobber. He slapped him around, floored him with an excellent clothesline and tagged him with big-time forearms. Samson's increased intensity has turned him into a more entertaining act.

Voices of Wrestling saluted his effort against Cruz:

The Drifter looked great on NXT tonight. — Voices of Wrestling (@voiceswrestling) January 12, 2017

The crowd is still not into The Drifter. The Full Sail faithful seemed disinterested in the bout. And Samson's presence isn't great at this point.

Still, WWE has to be happy with his progress. He's slowly beginning to look like a more valuable prospect.

Smashmouth Specialist

Lorcan again looked good in a slugfest. That's become the norm for him.

Zack Zimmerman of ProWrestling.net wrote of Lorcan's latest contest, "Fun match from Lorcan and Almas. It didn't last long, but the pacing and physicality was solid."

During the loss to Almas, Lorcan hit an array of hard shots, including a running uppercut that would make Cesaro proud. A Blockbuster on the outside excited the crowd. And when on the defensive, he sold a Fujiwara armbar like it was killing him.

Lorcan can certainly hang in a slobberknocker, but other factors will determine the height of his ceiling.

Will WWE buy into his look? Will he show enough personality to separate himself? It's hard to answer those questions now, especially because his segments are often so short.

Unless he's part of a high-profile feud at some point, it will be difficult to access who he is beyond a top-notch striker.

More than Robin?

Wilder and Scott Dawson unsuccessfully challenged Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Tag Team Championship in an excellent match. No surprise there. Every clash between these teams has been high-quality.

The Revival has long looked ready for a call-up. DIY would be an excellent addition to Raw or SmackDown, too.

But can Wilder become more than Robin to Dawson's Batman?

He's well-built and skilled on the mat. He has been a part of a string of standout matches. His chemistry with Dawson is off the charts, and he excels at tag team psychology.

Wilder, though, isn't as strong on the mic as his tag team partner. And on Wednesday, he didn't stand out during the title bout. He blended in and improved the action but never looked like a star on his own.

That's been the routine thus far. It's looking more and more like Wilder is destined to be a tag team specialist, and a damn good one at that.

Female Wrestlers

NXT Female Prospect Rankings (Top 10) Rank Wrestler Height Notes 1. Asuka 5'3" Great intensity, top-notch showmanship, excellent in the ring. 2. Ember Moon 5'2" The total package in the ring, agile, powerful, harnessing gimmick well. 3. Nikki Cross 5'1" Sanity gimmick proving to be perfect fit, frenzied energy, intimidating, strong in the ring. 4. Billie Kay 5'8" Strong showmanship, playing heel role well, sometimes awkward in the ring. 5. Peyton Royce 5'7" Solid ring work, inconsistent striking, working heel gimmick well. 6. Aliyah 5'2" Good energy, high ceiling, coming off solid performance on SmackDown. 7. Mandy Rose 5'4" Progressing in the ring, strong presence, has star quality. 8. Daria Berenato 5'7" Inconsistent ring work, learning to harness gimmick, good intensity. 9. Liv Morgan 5'3" Remains raw and unpolished, strong energy, uses gimmick well. 10. Danielle Kamela Not listed Unproven, raw, solid selling. WWE.com, CageMatch.net

Still Honing Her Heel Craft

Royce has found her voice as a catty, vindictive bully alongside Billie Kay.

That was clear again when the two Australians took on Sarah Bridges and Macey Evans. Royce's sass was on full display. She sported a convincing evil grin.

When she addressed the crowd after their win, her disdain for everyone dripped onto the microphone.

Royce needs to turn up the viciousness knob, though. Her contribution to the heels' beatdown of Asuka was weak. Her stomps are inconsistent. Her intensity isn't at the level it should be yet.

She would do well to watch videos of Sherri Martel and Aja Kong laying the smackdown.

Predictions

DIY vs. The Revival's latest engaging effort was a reminder of how much talent the NXT tag team division boasts.

In addition to those squads, WWE's third brand also features the promising TM-61, the hoss pairing dubbed "Heavy Machinery" and raw powerhouses The Authors of Pain. Tag team wrestling is poised to be the heart and soul of NXT in the coming year.

Look for DIY to elevate a number of emerging teams with excellent action in the ring.

Meanwhile, The King of Strong Style isn't going to hit his highest gear yet. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio will be disappointing.

It won't be for a lack of talent. Timing and booking will hold it back.

With only a little over two weeks left until the Jan. 28 event, there is only a threadbare story to build on. There will be a lack of hype and a subpar build to Nakamura's latest title defense.