Mel Kiper NFL Draft 2017: Takeaways from ESPN Guru's Post-Championship Big Board

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his updated big board (ESPN Insider subscription required) on Thursday, ranking the top 25 players in this year's draft.

Those selections can be seen below:

Mel Kiper Jr. Big Board: Top 25 Rank Player 1 Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 3 Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 4 Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 5 Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 6 Jamal Adams, S, LSU 7 Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 8 Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 9 Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 10 Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 11 Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA 12 Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 13 Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 14 Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 15 Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 16 Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 17 Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 18 Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 19 Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida 20 Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 21 Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 22 Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 23 Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida 24 Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 25 Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin Source: ESPN

Let's start with the omission that surely won't go unnoticed: Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Scouting folks seem to have mixed feelings on Watson. Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has Watson No. 20 on his updated big board (though both Mitch Trubisky and DeShone Kizer are ranked higher). Chris Burke of SI.com has him as his top overall quarterback. And Charlie Campbell of Walter Football has Watson ranked as his No. 4 quarterback.

Campbell wrote the following about Watson's draft stock:

I surveyed teams around the league to see where their initial draft grades were for Watson. Two playoff teams told me they had third-round grades on Watson. One said it was on the low end as a third- to fourth-rounder. Another playoff team told Walt that they had a third-round grade on Watson. Two other teams said they had second-round grades on Watson. Another team thought that Watson still could be a late first-round quarterback, similar to Teddy Bridgewater, because of the dire need at the position across the NFL.

So yes, there is a wide swath of opinion regarding Watson. The fact that Kiper doesn't consider him a top-25 prospect in this class isn't shocking, even after he led Clemson to a national title. That doesn't mean Watson won't be a high pick, of course—teams prioritize quarterbacks more than any other position. It simply means Kiper, at the moment, would regard such a pick as a reach.

There aren't many surprises early on in Kiper's rankings. Myles Garrett is considered a generational talent by many, while Jonathan Allen, Reuben Foster, Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams are all highly regarded.

One name draftniks should familiarize themselves with is Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas, whom Kiper has at No. 7. The ESPN analyst wrote the following on the rising defensive end:

Thomas, only a third-year sophomore, was one of the best defenders in the Pac-12 in 2016, and he's the biggest riser on this edition of the Big Board. He plays like a veteran, causing disruptions in both the running and passing games. He had eight sacks this season while playing end, but at 6-3, 270 pounds, he could move inside and play tackle, too. The versatility is what stands out. And he has some speed -- check out this fumble return.

Kiper isn't alone in loving Thomas—Miller has him as his No. 11 player overall, while Burke has him as his No. 5 edge-rusher.

Right behind Thomas is another player who seems to divide opinion: Michigan do-it-all maestro Jabrill Peppers.

As Kiper notes: "His potential is as an in-the-box safety or linebacker who helps in run support and goes out and covers receivers and tight ends, but he's not for everybody; not every team will give him a high grade. I expect him to test off the charts at the NFL combine. He's a special athlete."

As for the aforementioned Trubisky, Kiper has him at No. 16 overall. He's Kiper's top-ranked quarterback, but the draft guru acknowledges he doesn't "see a potential top-five talent at quarterback in this draft."

While players like Watson or Trubisky may end up being excellent NFL quarterbacks, there doesn't seem to be a "can't miss" prospect at the position this season or even a safe bet. With plenty of teams in the first round needing quarterbacks, that isn't great news for a number of franchises.

One other interesting note: In an era where offensive tackles tend to go in droves in the first round and bypassing the running back position in the first round has been en vogue, the fact that Kiper has three running backs in his top 25 and just two offensive tackles is worth monitoring.

Running back is deep this draft, and you could possibly see up to five players at the position go off the board in the first round. Offensive tackle is a thin position, meanwhile, and Cam Robinson (Kiper's No. 12 prospect) and Ryan Ramczyk (No. 25) could feasibly be the only offensive tackles selected in the first round.

As for other notable omissions, Alabama tight end O.J. Howard and Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis stand out. Both players are potential top-20 picks in this year's NFL draft.