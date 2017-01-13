4 Reasons Why Real Madrid's Unbeaten-Run Achievement Is Better Than Barcelona's

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images
Real Madrid's latest epic comeback saw them overhaul a 3-1 deficit to draw 3-3 at Sevilla on Thursday night in the Copa del Rey, winning 6-3 on aggregate and moving into the quarter-finals as a result.

Aside from progression in the cup, Real's retaliation meant they kept their unbeaten run intact, which stretches to 40 games in all competitions—a Spanish record, surpassing Barcelona's 39-game run from last season.

Both records are phenomenal, with both teams displaying a range of hallmarks of champions in the process, but it's this year's run, Real Madrid's, which is the more impressive overall.

