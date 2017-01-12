Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Live Score, Highlights from Copa del Rey

The Copa del Rey is in the round of 16, and Real Madrid are within touching distance of the quarter-finals—but first, they must navigate their second-leg fixture at Sevilla.

Last week's first leg ended 3-0 to Los Blancos after a fast start yielded all three goals by the break, but the Andalucian side have been excellent at home this term and will retain hope of making a big comeback.

In last season's Copa del Rey, Sevilla went all the way to the final and were beaten by Barcelona, while Real Madrid were kicked out at the last-32 stage for fielding an ineligible player in Denis Cheryshev.

The match at the Sanchez Pizjuan kicks off at 8:15 p.m. GMT (3:15 p.m. ET), and our coverage starts shortly beforehand.

