WWE Rumors: Buzz on Road to WWE Royal Rumble 2017 for Week of Jan. 12

It's WWE's busiest time of the year, with the road to WrestleMania 33 well underway and the Royal Rumble pay-per-view just around the corner.

And all that excitement means more speculation online and more rumors about which dream matches fans can expect to see at the biggest shows of the year over the next few months.

But the WWE rumor mill isn't strictly limited to WrestleMania plans. This week, there's news about an injury setback that could be a bigger blow for the company than initially feared.

There's also news of a potential big-name recruit from another promotion, which could be seen as a major coup for WWE by some.

Here's this week's rumor roundup.