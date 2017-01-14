2017 NFL Mock Draft: Pre-Divisional Round Projections for 1st-Round Prospects

The 2017 NFL draft doesn't feature an extraordinary amount of high-end talent, with Myles Garrett and Jonathan Allen leading a select group, but the class does have solid depth. That's good news for teams that are looking to fill a specific void with their first selection.

Running back is one area of particular interest. Teams have shied away from using early picks on the position for several years recently, believing they could find value later. The immediate success of Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation Ezekiel Elliott, last year's No. 4 pick, could change that outlook.

So let's check out a complete set of projections for the first round. That's followed by a deeper dive into a trio of top rushers from the 2017 class.

First-Round Mock Draft

2017 NFL Draft: Pick Predictions for 1st Round Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 3 Chicago Bears Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 5 Tennessee Titans (from LA) Jamal Adams, SS, LSU 6 New York Jets Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 7 San Diego Chargers Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 8 Carolina Panthers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jabrill Peppers, OLB, Michigan 10 Buffalo Bills Malik Hooker, FS, Ohio State 11 New Orleans Saints Tim Williams, OLB, Alabama 12 Cleveland Browns (from PHI) Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 13 Arizona Cardinals Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama 14 *Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Teez Tabor, CB, Florida 15 *Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 16 Baltimore Ravens Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 17 Washington Redskins Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State 18 Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins Carl Lawson, DE, Auburn 23 New York Giants Carlos Watkins, DT, Clemson 24 Oakland Raiders Zach Cunningham, ILB, Vanderbilt 25 Houston Texans DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame 26 Green Bay Packers Sidney Jones IV, CB, Washington 27 Seattle Seahawks Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State 28 Pittsburgh Steelers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 29 Atlanta Falcons Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida 30 Kansas City Chiefs Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 31 Dallas Cowboys Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 32 New England Patriots John Ross III, WR, Washington *Denotes Order Will Be Determined By Coin Flip

Analyzing Round 1 Running Backs

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dalvin Cook (Florida State)

Dalvin Cook is coming off back-to-back monster seasons for the Seminoles. The Miami native put up 1,935 offensive yards and 20 touchdowns during his breakout 2015 campaign. He backed that up by tallying 2,253 yards from scrimmage and 20 scores as a junior in 2016 before deciding to enter the draft.

What makes him special is the ability to pick up hard yards between the tackles while still possessing game-breaking speed. The majority of running backs have only one of those traits. He had a 94-yard run as a sophomore and a 75-yard run as a junior.

Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network compared him to one of the league's most dynamic playmakers:

The more I study Dalvin Cook, the more I see LeSean McCoy. Can't go wrong with him or Fournette. Totally diff styles, both special talents. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 9, 2017

He's exactly the type of weapon the Jaguars need. T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory, who formed the backfield tandem this past season, are plodders who averaged less than four yards per carry. That put too much pressure on quarterback Blake Bortles, who responded by making a multitude of mistakes.

Cook would immediately give the Jags more balance on offense. Combine that with a defense that ranked sixth in yards allowed and the arrow would start pointing up for Jacksonville, especially if Bortles can enjoy a bounce-back season in 2017.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette (LSU)

Leonard Fournette could end up going much higher than this prediction if he's able to show he's healthy after his injury-plagued season with the Tigers. He played just seven games during his final collegiate season en route to recording 843 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.

He skipped the Citrus Bowl in order to let his ailing left ankle heal as much as possible before the draft process got underway. The decision, which was replicated by Stanford's Christian McCaffrey, led to a contentious nationwide debate about players sitting out bowl games to focus on the future.

Jim Kleinpeter of the Times-Picayune passed along comments in December from the 21-year-old New Orleans native about his disappointment stemming from the polarizing situation.

"Especially with the hard work in the offseason I put in with me and my team," Fournette said. "But just to know, I'm not a quitter at all. I tried to play through the injury as best as I could. It was hard knowing the hard work that I put in didn't build to the season pretty much."

In 2015, he was one of the nation's best players. He finished his sophomore campaign with 1,953 rushing yards, 253 receiving yards and 23 total touchdowns. He demonstrated explosive playmaking ability that would make him worthy of a top-10 selection, if he's healthy.

If lingering concerns about the ankle cause him to slide, the Bucs would be glad to grab him. Doug Martin averaged a brutal 2.9 yards per carry in 2016, and none of the team's other backs was impressive when given a chance to start. Fournette could immediately step into a key role.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian McCaffrey (Stanford)

McCaffrey is a versatile weapon who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. The running back wrapped up his career with the Cardinal having scored 33 total touchdowns. He scored 21 on the ground, 10 through the air and two on special teams.

Yet there are questions about whether he's capable of becoming a true No. 1 back at the NFL level. He's listed at just 200 pounds, which raises concerns about his ability to handle 16 games of pro punishment, and he doesn't feature the raw power of somebody like Fournette.

That's why it's no shock at least one AFC personnel director doesn't believe a consensus will form about where the Stanford star should land in the draft, per College Football 24/7:

Scout expects Christian McCaffrey, who's sitting out of #SunBowl, to be one of draft's most polarizing prospects.https://t.co/tTUiSWcbdN pic.twitter.com/2rZ4T2IEU5 — CollegeFootball 24/7 (@NFL_CFB) December 30, 2016

It's an accurate assessment. McCaffrey could end up going in the first half of Round 1 or slipping all the way into the back half of Round 2. There isn't a clear answer since all it takes is one team to fall in love with his wide-ranging skill set, even if others aren't convinced he'll make a major impact.

Andy Reid has made a habit of turning pure playmakers into reliable contributors throughout his career; Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill is the latest example. So with Jamaal Charles' future being unsettled after two straight injury-filled years, Kansas City could be the one to take a chance on McCaffrey.