Fact: Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the Thunder's 103-95 win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday night, his 18th triple-double of the season. In the 2015-16 season, Westbrook had 18 total triple-doubles.

