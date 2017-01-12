Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

Derrick Rose and the New York Knicks (17-21) will try to rebound from a rough loss in the second game of a back-to-back situation when they host Rose's former team the Chicago Bulls (19-20) as small home chalk. The Knicks are looking to earn only their second post-Christmas win.

Point spread: The Knicks opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 204, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

NBA pick, via OddsShark computer: 108-105 Bulls (NBA picks on every game)

Why the Bulls can cover the spread

Chicago is hoping to at least have Dwyane Wade back in the lineup after he was rested in Tuesday's 101-99 road loss to the Washington Wizards. Leading scorer Jimmy Butler also missed the game due to illness, along with top bench player Nikola Mirotic, and neither is expected to play against the Knicks.

Regardless, the Bulls still nearly beat the Wizards, holding an 18-point lead at one point. The addition of Wade back in the lineup will be enough to help the team keep it close again.

Why the Knicks can cover the spread

New York desperately needs a victory after blowing a 10-point lead in the last two minutes and 17 seconds of a 98-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, but the team has won four of the past five meetings with Chicago both straight up and against the spread, including the last three.

Rose returned from his unexcused one-game absence to total 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting versus the 76ers, scoring 15 and dishing out a season-high 11 assists in the first meeting with the Bulls back on November 4, a 117-104 road win.

Smart pick

The Knicks have lost seven in a row when playing the second game of a back-to-back with a 2-5 mark ATS. Their last six under that scenario have also gone over the total on the NBA lines, something that seems more than likely and a much better option than choosing a side in this game.

New York has surrendered an average of nearly 112 points in losing nine of its last 10, and Chicago has given up more than 109 per game in its previous three.

Betting trends

Chicago is 7-14 ATS in its last 21 games.

New York is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

New York is 11-5 ATS in its last 16 games at home.

All NBA lines and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report’s official odds partner, OddsShark. All quotes gathered firsthand unless otherwise noted. Check out Twitter for injury and line-movement updates and the OddsShark YouTube page for picks and analysis, or download the free odds-tracker app.