Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds, Analysis, NBA Pick

The Detroit Pistons (18-22) have covered the spread in three of their past four meetings with the Golden State Warriors (33-6) and hope to make it four of five as double-digit road underdogs Thursday night.

The Pistons were one of nine teams to upset the defending Western Conference champion Warriors during their record-setting regular season, winning 113-95 as seven-point home underdogs almost a year ago to the day.

Point spread: The Warriors opened as 13-point favorites, and the total is at 218.5, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark (line updates and matchup report).

Why the Pistons can cover the spread

In two of their last three losses to Golden State, Detroit still managed to stay within seven points. The third loss was decided by 14 at Oakland early last season, when the Warriors got off to a blazing 24-0 start to the season.

The Pistons are 11-5 against the spread in their last 16 games as double-digit dogs, with 10 of those covers coming on the road. Golden State also has not been quite as dominant this season, with as many losses at home (three) as on the road.

Why the Warriors can cover the spread

The Warriors have gone 11-1 straight up against Eastern Conference teams this year (5-6-1 ATS), with their lone loss taking place on the road against the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day. They are also 11-1 SU in their past 12 as double-digit favorites, which may not say a lot because they have failed to cover their last six in that situation.

But Golden State saw what happens when underestimating an opponent in a 128-119 overtime loss to the Memphis Grizzlies as 13.5-point home chalk last Friday, so the chances of that happening again this soon are slim.

Smart pick

The Warriors have trouble getting motivated for certain foes, and Detroit would seem to be one of those teams, since they only play each other twice each season.

While the Pistons have been struggling a bit lately, blowing an 18-point lead in a 100-94 loss to the Sacramento Kings after opening their five-game West Coast road trip with a 125-124 double-overtime victory against the Portland Trail Blazers last Sunday, this is a game they'll be pumped for. Look for Detroit to cover on the NBA point spreads again in this series.

Betting trends

Detroit is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

Detroit is 2-4 ATS in its last six games on the road.

Golden State is 0-5 ATS in its last five games.

